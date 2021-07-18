Uptown Normal underpass grant up for approval

NORMAL — The $22.69 million pedestrian underpass project in uptown Normal continues pushing forward.

On Monday the Town Council will consider executing a $16 million grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Transportation. It is the next step in project, which is nearing the end of its first phase of engineering and design.

"All of these state and federal bodies recognize the safety concerns that this (project) will be addressing," Communications Director Cathy Oloffson said Friday in an interview with The Pantagraph. "The fact that they’re willing to offer up these funds illustrates their confidence that the town of Normal, one, confidence that the project is necessary and will improve safety, and two, confidence that the town of Normal will get this work done.’

Of the grants, $13 million was awarded by the Federal Railroad Administration through the 2019 Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program and $3 million is from federal Section 13 Railway-Highway Crossings Program funds.

Normal also anticipates receiving $5 million in Rebuild Illinois Capital Program funds.

If approved, the town would spend around $1.69 million, about a 7% contribution to the total cost of the project.

Of the recent flooding and other safety concerns, Oloffson said, "There will be a lot of effort surrounding those concerns to ensure a well lit, safe area for pedestrians, cyclists and users. Safety is always a top concern for the town of Normal, and we wouldn't build something where we wouldn't take that into consideration."

In addition to executing the grant agreement, the council will consider awarding a roughly $1.6 million construction bid agreement to Stark Excavating Inc. of Bloomington for a water main extension project along White Oak Road.

The project, which includes a $15,000 bonus for early completion, would "loop" the current water water distribution system serving the West College Avenue area.

It includes installation of 2,032 feet of 16-inch water main along White Oak Road between Hovey Avenue and the south end of the Prairie Garden subdivision, and 4,152 feet of 16-inch water main along Maple Hill Road and Hovey Avenue.

The water main "would loop back into the intersection of College Avenue and Wylie Drive," according the council report.

“It creates a redundancy that currently doesn’t exist," Oloffson said. "If we were to have to shut the water off, the redundancy allows us to lessen the impact to the area where work would be done.”

Due to global supply constraints, it could take up to eight weeks before construction can begin, Oloffson said. Once construction begins, the project is slated to take three months to complete.

Also on the agenda for Monday is a resolution to accept a proposal from United Liquid Waste Recycling of Clyman, Wisconsin, for lime sludge removal, and reappointments to the Children's Discovery Museum Foundation Board.

A special meeting about the McLean County Regional Planning Commission's Go Safe Program will be held at 6:15 p.m. before the meeting. The Normal Liquor Commission will meet at 6:55 p.m.

The Normal Town Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. Full meeting coverage can be livestreamed through the town's YouTube page.

