Veterans Corner: FEMA helping with COVID-related funeral expenses

COVID-19 FEMA FUNERAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20.
The program is extensive and includes expenses for transfer of remains, a casket or urn, a burial plot or cremation niche, a marker or headstone, clergy or officiant services, arrangement of a funeral ceremony, use of funeral home equipment or staff, cremation or interment costs and costs associated with producing multiple death certificates. Some of these expenses are also available through the VA Burial Benefits program.
This is a very extensive program that includes all members of the public in addition to veterans. Visit FEMA.gov/funeral-assistance/faq or call 1-844-684-6333 for more information and how to apply.
MILITARY BASE (POSTS) RENAMING STUDY COMMENCES
A commission tasked with renaming the following military facilities will commence its work this summer with visits to Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Rucker, Alabama; Fort Benning and Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Polk, Louisiana; and four locations in Virginia, including Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Belvoir, Fort Lee and Fort Pickett. These military facilities were named after Confederate war leaders.
According to historical information, soon after the end of the Civil War, the naming of these facilities was a compromise in the U.S. Congress over the issue to allow the reunited nation to build military facilities in the South. The South part of the United States has better all year long weather so training could be accomplished more efficiently.
The South did not want the facilities in the South and only after the Northern-dominated Congress agreed to allow the South to name the facilities was an agreement struck and the facilities were built.
It would appear that we are rewriting history without consideration of all of the relevant history being considered. The military bases are only a small portion of the buildings, Naval ships and weapons systems that bear the names of significant leaders of the Confederacy.
DID YOU KNOW?
All 50 states have at least one option to provide free or reduced rate cost for senior citizens to return to school. While some institutions only allow senior students to audit classes, many offer the chance to earn credits toward a degree at the reduced- or completely waived tuition rate. For instance, in Illinois, upon admission, any senior citizen ages 65 and up who meet income requirements can attend regular credit courses at Illinois public institutions for free. Lab, student and other fees still apply.
Contact the financial aid office at Illinois public schools for more information. Or visit the Penny Hoarder at www.thepennyhoarder.com which conducted surveys to obtain this information.
MCLEAN COUNTY VAC
Your McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission, (VAC) can provide limited financial assistance for short-term emergency needs now that federal and state COVID-19 eviction notices and utility disconnect bans, extended unemployment benefits may be ending or being reduced. The VAC can be contacted at 1-309-888-5140.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.