Veterans Corner: FEMA helping with COVID-related funeral expenses

The South did not want the facilities in the South and only after the Northern-dominated Congress agreed to allow the South to name the facilities was an agreement struck and the facilities were built.

It would appear that we are rewriting history without consideration of all of the relevant history being considered. The military bases are only a small portion of the buildings, Naval ships and weapons systems that bear the names of significant leaders of the Confederacy.

DID YOU KNOW?

All 50 states have at least one option to provide free or reduced rate cost for senior citizens to return to school. While some institutions only allow senior students to audit classes, many offer the chance to earn credits toward a degree at the reduced- or completely waived tuition rate. For instance, in Illinois, upon admission, any senior citizen ages 65 and up who meet income requirements can attend regular credit courses at Illinois public institutions for free. Lab, student and other fees still apply.

Contact the financial aid office at Illinois public schools for more information. Or visit the Penny Hoarder at www.thepennyhoarder.com which conducted surveys to obtain this information.

MCLEAN COUNTY VAC