VIDEO: Biden wins Illinois primary; Trump officially secures GOP nomination

Biden, who represented Delaware in the Senate, had support from Illinois' Democratic leaders, including endorsements from Pritzker and other statewide office holders, most of the congressional delegation and both U.S. senators.

Paul Garbarczyk, a 57-year-old retired electrical engineer, said he voted for Biden because of his work as vice president. He cracked that he would vote for “a cheese sandwich over (President Donald) Trump.”

“I have faith in both Biden and Bernie,” he said outside a Burbank polling place. “They would both be fine choices, but Biden earned my trust as vice president. He’s got a proven track record.”

Officials encouraged people last week to vote by mail and extended hours at early voting sites, hoping to avoid crowding at polling sites on election day, and voters seemed to heed the advice. Statewide, there were 504,000 early votes cast and 294,000 mail ballots sent to voters as of Monday, the Illinois State Board of Elections reported. That's up from 400,000 early votes and 160,000 mail ballots as of the day before the 2016 primary. Chicago had surpassed previous records for early voting as of Sunday.