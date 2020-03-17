VIDEO: Voter turnout in McLean County light as of mid-day because of coronavirus, early voting

BLOOMINGTON — Voter turnout in McLean County for the primary election remained slow as of mid-day Tuesday as some people stayed away because of concerns over the new strain of coronavirus while other people had voted early.
As of noon Tuesday, 3,789 people had voted in Bloomington, according to the Bloomington Election Commission.
"It looks like a very light turnout so far," said McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael, whose office oversees McLean County elections outside Bloomington.
"Turnout is lower than for a traditional presidential primary," agreed Bloomington Election Commission Executive Director Paul Shannon. "It hasn't picked up so far but we still have hope."
"I think some people are scared to go to the polls" because of the spread of COVID-19, Shannon said.
But another reason is because so many people took advantage of early voting, Shannon and Michael said.
In Bloomington, 3,245 people voted early and 1,075 voted by mail, Shannon said.
"It's higher than the 2016 primary," he said.
In McLean County outside of Bloomington, about 3,500 people voted early and more than 1,400 voted by mail — more than usual, Michael said.
A third reason for the lower turnout may be because some people are out of work or working from home because of mandated restrictions with the COVID-19 spread, Shannon and Michael said.
"We didn't see the rush we usually see with a presidential primary with people voting on the way to work," Michael said.
"More people may be voting later," Shannon said.
While there were concerns about election judges backing off because of coronavirus concerns, all polling places were open, Shannon and Michael said. While minor glitches with machinery were reported at a few polling places, they were able to open, Michael said.
"We have not been made aware of any voter issues at the polls," Shannon said.
While voting in McLean County overall remained slow as of mid-day Tuesday, Michael said more ballots were being cast in the LeRoy and Gridley areas, where tax referendums for schools are on the ballot.
Voting was slow at Illinois State University's Watterson Towers and Bone Student Center with spring break extended this week because of coronavirus concerns, Michael said.
Michael's office had hand sanitizer at each polling place.
Shannon repeated that while Clorox wipes were being used by election judges to clean non-electrical equipment and alcohol swabs and towels were being used to clean electrical equipment, his office did not have hand sanitizer at polling places.
"My suggestion is that voters bring their own hand sanitizer," Shannon said.
Shannon reminded Bloomington voters that, if they are registered to vote, to go to their polling place. People who need to register and vote may do so at the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Bloomington.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.