VIDEO: Voter turnout in McLean County light as of mid-day because of coronavirus, early voting

But another reason is because so many people took advantage of early voting, Shannon and Michael said.

In Bloomington, 3,245 people voted early and 1,075 voted by mail, Shannon said.

"It's higher than the 2016 primary," he said.

In McLean County outside of Bloomington, about 3,500 people voted early and more than 1,400 voted by mail — more than usual, Michael said.

A third reason for the lower turnout may be because some people are out of work or working from home because of mandated restrictions with the COVID-19 spread, Shannon and Michael said.

"We didn't see the rush we usually see with a presidential primary with people voting on the way to work," Michael said.

"More people may be voting later," Shannon said.

While there were concerns about election judges backing off because of coronavirus concerns, all polling places were open, Shannon and Michael said. While minor glitches with machinery were reported at a few polling places, they were able to open, Michael said.

"We have not been made aware of any voter issues at the polls," Shannon said.