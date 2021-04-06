Vote counting continues for Normal mayor race

NORMAL — It was too early to call the Normal mayoral race Tuesday night as votes slowly rolled in for the final count.

With 22 precincts reporting at 9:50 p.m., early projections show challenger Marc Tiritilli leading incumbent Chris Koos, with 1,994 votes, or 53.75%, to 1,716, or 46.25%.

Early voting and mail-in ballots had not been processed as of press time, according to the McLean County Clerk's office. There are approximately 400 outstanding absentee ballots.

Both candidates said they were pleased with the outcome, excitedly watching the votes come in.

"Regardless of the outcome, I’m happy with the result," said Tiritilli. "I want our ‘I felt like my message was heard, and it’s up to the people to decide.”

Koos said he was feeling positive about the race, saying he and his campaign have worked hard up until the very last second.

"I’ve got an upbeat crew here, we’re working through this and they’re working hard on it," he said. "It’s close, so we’ll see what happens.”