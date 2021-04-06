Vote counting continues for Normal mayor race

NORMAL — It was too early to call the Normal mayoral race Tuesday night as votes slowly rolled in for the final count.
With 22 precincts reporting at 9:50 p.m., early projections show challenger Marc Tiritilli leading incumbent Chris Koos, with 1,994 votes, or 53.75%, to 1,716, or 46.25%.
Early voting and mail-in ballots had not been processed as of press time, according to the McLean County Clerk's office. There are approximately 400 outstanding absentee ballots.
Both candidates said they were pleased with the outcome, excitedly watching the votes come in.
"Regardless of the outcome, I’m happy with the result," said Tiritilli. "I want our ‘I felt like my message was heard, and it’s up to the people to decide.”
Koos said he was feeling positive about the race, saying he and his campaign have worked hard up until the very last second.
"I’ve got an upbeat crew here, we’re working through this and they’re working hard on it," he said. "It’s close, so we’ll see what happens.”
Koos, 72, has been mayor since 2003 and owns Vitesse Cycle Shop and Often Running in Normal; Tiritilli, 55, manages the IDEA Center at Illinois Wesleyan and teaches physics and astronomy.
It is the second time the two have faced-off at the ballot box, with Tiritilli losing to Koos in 2017 by just 11 votes.
Normal Town Council
Early projections for Normal Town Council showed incumbent Kevin McCarthy taking the lead Tuesday night with 1,468 votes, or 15.48% percent, followed by David Paul Blumenshine, with 1,341, 14.14%; and Scott Preston, 1,334, 14.07%
There are three open seats for Town Council, and council members are elected at large.
Incumbent Chemberly Cummings was close behind with 1,149 votes, or 12.12%, followed by challengers A.J. Zimmerman, 1,079 votes; Steve Harsh, 990 votes; Karl Sila, 907 votes; Brad McMillan, 694 votes; and Donna M. Toney, 521 votes.
Normal Township
For Township Supervisor, Democrat incumbent Sarah Grammer held a solid lead with 2,140 votes, or 78.02% of votes with 21 precincts reporting. As of press time, 603 write-in votes were cast.
Amy Conklin, who is running as a write-in candidate.
Election officials do not expect to finish counting write-in votes, which are hand-tallied, until Wednesday, said McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael.
There are four open seats for township trustee.
Early projections showed Republican challenger Floyd Aper in the lead with 17,84 votes, or 15.21%. He was followed by Republican challenger Art Rodriguez, 1784 votes, 15.05%; Republican challenger Carl Haney, 1,726 votes, 14.56%; and Democrat incumbent Sally Pyne, 1,683 votes, 14.19%.
Closely following were Democrats Arlene Hosea, 1,520; Dayna Schickendanz, 1359; and Mary Wuhrmann, 1,333.
Ray Ropp is running as a write-in candidate. As of press time, 648 votes were cast for a write-in.
For township clerk, Republican Judy Hanks led Democrat Pat Turner with 1.922 votes to 1,600.
Republican incumbents Highway Commissioner Arin Rader and Assessor Robert Cranston ran unopposed.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.