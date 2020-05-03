Want to swim? Still unclear whether Twin City public pools will open — or when

BLOOMINGTON — Until Illinois lifts its stay-at-home order, it's anyone's guess when public swimming pools will open in Bloomington and Normal.
The municipalities typically open their pools during Memorial Day weekend; this year, the holiday falls May 25, five days before the state's order is scheduled to be lifted or amended.
"We are still evaluating," Bloomington communication manager Nora Dukowitz said Thursday.
"Everything is an option," said Doug Damery, director of parks and recreation in Normal. "We're doing an analysis and really trying to predict what our options are from a budgetary stand point, operation standpoint, and what kind of impacts we're going to have."
There is no concrete plan for when Normal pools will open, if they open at all. Town staff are evaluating all possibilities and hope to have a decision by May 11. Possibilities could include opening only one pool, operating on a limited schedule, or not opening the pools at all.
Dukowitz's email to The Pantagraph provided no details about when a decision would be made.
The city has public pools at O'Neil Pool at 1515 W. Chestnut St., and Holiday Pool at 800 S. McGregor St. Normal has pools at Fairview Family Aquatic Center, 801 N. Main St., and Anderson Aquatic Center, 100 S. Maple St.
"We're looking at a lot of different options at this point," said Damery. "We're doing a financial impact of all those different options and trying to figure out the best route to go. There's other variants with all those options that we can take into consideration as well."
The town has delayed training for lifeguards and staff, which also could delay pool openings. Staff can't train during the stay-at-home order, and the training itself will need updates because of potential restrictions.
On April 1, Bloomington began offering season pool passes discounted to $24 if purchased by May 22. The passes would be good at both pools and are available for $29 after May 22.
"If pools do not open and refunds are necessary, we will be able to handle that," Dukowitz said previously.
Normal extended its early bird rate to May 15, with passes at $40; renewals can be filled out online. Account credits will be offered for any parks program cancellations or closures for parks programs.
"I think it's important for people to understand that we are, without knowing all the information, we're trying to come up with the best plan to offer our typical program," Damery said. "Ultimately we'll have to make a decision on the benefit and the risks of offering that program."
Registration for both municipalities' summer activities was postponed.
Normal resident and non-resident registration is available up to the day before the scheduled program, or until the program is full. Registration is available online, or paper registration forms can be faxed (309-454-9701); or mailed or placed in the drop box located at 100 E. Phoenix Ave.
Bloomington's registration for residents was moved to May 6 and for non-residents to May 22. Last month, the city began accepting applications for summer jobs such as day camp counselors and pool staff.
For more information about programs, call Bloomington's parks department at 309-434-2260, 309-434-2410 or visit www.BloomingtonParks.org. For Normal, call 309-454-0540 or visit www.normal.org/550/Parks-and-Recreation.
