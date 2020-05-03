Want to swim? Still unclear whether Twin City public pools will open — or when

"We're looking at a lot of different options at this point," said Damery. "We're doing a financial impact of all those different options and trying to figure out the best route to go. There's other variants with all those options that we can take into consideration as well."

The town has delayed training for lifeguards and staff, which also could delay pool openings. Staff can't train during the stay-at-home order, and the training itself will need updates because of potential restrictions.

On April 1, Bloomington began offering season pool passes discounted to $24 if purchased by May 22. The passes would be good at both pools and are available for $29 after May 22.

"If pools do not open and refunds are necessary, we will be able to handle that," Dukowitz said previously.

Normal extended its early bird rate to May 15, with passes at $40; renewals can be filled out online. Account credits will be offered for any parks program cancellations or closures for parks programs.