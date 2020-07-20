Want to vote but concerned about COVID? Vote-by-mail applications going out soon in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Residents who want to vote in the Nov. 3 general election but are concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases should keep an eye on their mailbox.
By Aug. 1, Illinois election authorities will be mailing to active registered voters — those who have voted in any of the past three elections and newly registered voters — applications for them to vote by mail.
"Are we going to get 1,000 applications back (from people who want to vote by mail) or 50,000?" McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael asked Monday. "We have no idea but we've got to be ready."
Voting by mail is not new to Illinois, but election authorities across the region are gathering the equipment and staffing needed to process an expected increase in mail-in ballots. Lawmakers earlier this year passed legislation requiring election authorities to send vote-by-mail applications to active registered voters because of concerns about waiting in line at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
Roughly 5 million applications are expected to be sent out across the state. The question for local election authorities is how many will come back.
"We're planning on about 5,000 but we don't know for sure," said Kristy Masching, county clerk for Livingston County, which has about 21,000 registered voters. For the November 2016 election, 629 Livingston County residents voted by mail and 1,601 voted early in person.
"Already, a lot of people are requesting it," Masching said of vote-by-mail applications.
Some Republican lawmakers had opposed the measure, citing concerns about fraud. State and local election authorities say there are steps in place to ensure that ballots are fairly cast and counted.
"Logan County has experienced an increase the last couple of years in vote by mail without issues and we expect this to continue," said Logan County Clerk Theresa Moore. "Security and accuracy of our elections is our top priority."
Participation hard to predict
The Bloomington Election Commission, which runs elections in Bloomington, will send applications to roughly 50,000 registered voters, said Executive Director Tim Mitchell. The McLean County clerk's office, which runs elections in the rest of the county, will send applications to about 60,000 registered voters, Michael said.
The commission and county clerk's office usually experienced 3% of voters voting by mail.
"How many this year would be just a guess at best," Michael said. "It all goes back to the health (COVID) situation. If it worsens, I would guesstimate as many as 30, 40 or 50% by mail."
"It really depends on what's going on at the time and peoples' level of comfort," Mitchell said.
In DeWitt County in the March primary, 116 vote-by-mail applications were requested and 98 were returned, said Chief Deputy County Clerk Kari Harris. She is expecting double that this fall.
While 22% of Logan County voters voted by mail or voted early in November 2016 and last March, "it's hard to predict at this point what to expect" this fall, said Logan County Clerk Theresa Moore.
While voters may request vote-by-mail ballots as late as Oct. 29, election officials recommend that those who want to vote by mail request those ballots as soon as possible.
"People will get multiple vote-by-mail applications (from election officials, candidates and political parties)," Michael said. If you wish to vote by mail, return only one.
Ballots can't be mailed until Sept. 24, the same day that in-person early voting begins.
Vote-by-mail ballots may be postmarked as late as Election Day and will be counted as long as they arrive at the local election authority by Nov. 17. But election officials urge voters to mail their ballots as soon as they are ready to vote.
Anticipating more voting by mail, election officials have ordered more equipment and are lining up more election judges. For example, the BEC and McLean County clerk's office have ordered high-speed scanners to scan vote-by-mail ballots, electric letter openers, additional laptops and a sufficient supply of envelopes and will have additional postage.
Federal funds should cover the additional costs, election officials said.
Fraud prevention measures
When ballots arrive by mail, three election judges — including a Republican and a Democrat — will check voters' signatures to make sure they line up with signatures on file.
"To reject a ballot, all three election judges must agree it's not the person's signature," Mitchell said.
"We process them (the ballots, meaning checking signatures) and put them in a safe location but we can't count them until election night," Michael said.
While state law says election officials may set up drop boxes for people to drop off applications, officials in Bloomington, McLean County and Livingston County haven't made a final decision yet.
"I don't feel comfortable doing that," Masching said. "I have a few security concerns."
Moore, in Logan County, said she does not plan to install drop boxes.
If a person who already has voted by mail tries to vote a second time in person on election day, their name will pop up on election judges' electronic poll books preventing the person from voting twice, officials said.
"Election judges have poll books of every registered voter in that precinct," said Matt Dietrich, public information officer with the Illinois State Board of Elections. "When you are given a ballot, it is recorded. The clerk's office then knows instantly through the electronic system that this person has voted."
If someone who has already received a mail-in ballot also attempts to vote at their polling place, they will be required to complete extra steps before casting their votes, Dietrich said.
"You will have to fill out an affidavit and sign it that you never received it and then you will be allowed to vote," Dietrich said. "If your vote-by-mail vote shows up, it will be disqualified. If you intentionally try to do this, you are committing vote fraud. That is a felony and it is a very easy thing to catch."
Election authorities in several counties agreed that residents could feel confident about voting by mail.
"We're as ready as we can be at this point," Michael said. "Anyone with health concerns should take advantage of early voting."
"My advice would be, with the COVID situation, if you have underlying medical conditions, it would be easier to vote by mail," said Masching, of Livingston County. "Do it early or vote early here in our office (beginning Sept. 24). Don't wait until the last minute. We have a lot of safeguards in place. We're all working as hard as we can to make this safe."
"Due to the unforeseen circumstances of the virus, we encourage voters to vote early or by mail," Moore said. "We want all voters to have the opportunity to be able to vote in a safe and secure environment."
