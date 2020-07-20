Want to vote but concerned about COVID? Vote-by-mail applications going out soon in Central Illinois

If a person who already has voted by mail tries to vote a second time in person on election day, their name will pop up on election judges' electronic poll books preventing the person from voting twice, officials said.

"Election judges have poll books of every registered voter in that precinct," said Matt Dietrich, public information officer with the Illinois State Board of Elections. "When you are given a ballot, it is recorded. The clerk's office then knows instantly through the electronic system that this person has voted."

If someone who has already received a mail-in ballot also attempts to vote at their polling place, they will be required to complete extra steps before casting their votes, Dietrich said.

"You will have to fill out an affidavit and sign it that you never received it and then you will be allowed to vote," Dietrich said. "If your vote-by-mail vote shows up, it will be disqualified. If you intentionally try to do this, you are committing vote fraud. That is a felony and it is a very easy thing to catch."

Election authorities in several counties agreed that residents could feel confident about voting by mail.

"We're as ready as we can be at this point," Michael said. "Anyone with health concerns should take advantage of early voting."