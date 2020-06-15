Watch now: 10 days after resignation, Lincoln gets a new mayor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN — Tracy Welch is officially the new mayor in Lincoln.

Welch was officially sworn in Monday night, a few moments after the council unanimously approved the nomination to replace Seth Goodman, who resigned June 5. There were no objections to the nomination prior to the vote.

After taking the oath of office, Welch stopped to shake everyone’s hand in the room before returning to his seat and reconvening the meeting.

Goodman had selected Welch as mayor pro tem and took over following Goodman's announcement. At a work session last week, Welch announced he would be interested in replacing Goodman for the remainder of his term, which expires in April 30. Welch had already announced his intentions to run for mayor in the election next spring.

The council will need to fill a replacement for Welch’s Ward 1 seat.

Last week, Goodman said that Welch will do fine as mayor.