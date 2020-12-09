Watch now: 117 more COVID cases reported in McLean County Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON — The number of people found to have COVID in McLean County increased by 117 on Wednesday, the health department said. There now have been 9,562 cases since the pandemic started.
- 1,202 residents are isolating at home and 8,282 have recovered
- More than 151,900 tests have been done and there's a cumulative positivity rate of 6.3%
- The seven-day positivity rate is 9.3% through Tuesday
- Sixty-two in McLean County have died
Logan County also reported 51 new cases and four deaths over the previous 48 hours and Livingston County had 35 new cases and six deaths in the 24 hours before.
Statewide, the number of people hospitalized for the disease increased to its highest mark since last Friday. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 179 virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 13,666 since the pandemic began. There have been 812,430 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 11.3 million tests conducted.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker during a press conference noted the importance of testing in suppressing virus positivity rates and targeting actions for mitigating spread. Pritzker said he has repeatedly called for a national testing strategy through the federal government and he has repeated the request to the transition team of President-elect Joe Biden.
“Even with all the well-deserved excitement around a vaccine right now, it will be months before vaccines are available to the general public,” he said. “So it's incredibly important that we do everything in our power to temper the spread of this virus in the coming weeks and months.”
As of Tuesday night, there were 5,284 people hospitalized with the virus in Illinois, an increase of 85 from the day before. Non-COVID hospitalizations increased as well, dropping the number of available beds statewide to 7,798, meaning 23.9% of beds were unused.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
