Watch now: 117 more COVID cases reported in McLean County Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON — The number of people found to have COVID in McLean County increased by 117 on Wednesday, the health department said. There now have been 9,562 cases since the pandemic started.

1,202 residents are isolating at home and 8,282 have recovered

More than 151,900 tests have been done and there's a cumulative positivity rate of 6.3%

The seven-day positivity rate is 9.3% through Tuesday

Sixty-two in McLean County have died

Logan County also reported 51 new cases and four deaths over the previous 48 hours and Livingston County had 35 new cases and six deaths in the 24 hours before.

Statewide, the number of people hospitalized for the disease increased to its highest mark since last Friday. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 179 virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 13,666 since the pandemic began. There have been 812,430 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 11.3 million tests conducted.