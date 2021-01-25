Watch now: $125,000 in Bloomington small business pandemic grants still available

BLOOMINGTON — At least $125,000 in grants designed to assist small businesses in preventing, preparing for, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic are still available, city manager Tim Gleason said Monday.

Under the program, eligible businesses can receive a one-time grant of up to $5,000.

Of the applicants, Gleason said, 19 applicants are noted as eligible, meaning $95,000 in grants have already been distributed.

The $220,000 program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG) under the CARES Act.

