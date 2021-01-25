Watch now: $125,000 in Bloomington small business pandemic grants still available

BLOOMINGTON — At least $125,000 in grants designed to assist small businesses in preventing, preparing for, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic are still available, city manager Tim Gleason said Monday.
Twenty-one applicants — small businesses and restaurants in Bloomington with annual revenues below $1 million and 50 or fewer employees — have applied to the city's Economic & Community Development Department COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grant Program.
Under the program, eligible businesses can receive a one-time grant of up to $5,000.
Of the applicants, Gleason said, 19 applicants are noted as eligible, meaning $95,000 in grants have already been distributed.
The $220,000 program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG) under the CARES Act.
Money can be used for rent or mortgage payments, utilities, personal protective equipment and other COVID-19-related costs incurred by the business from Jan. 21, 2020 through March 31, 2021.
Applications for this grant program are still being accepted on the city’s website. Local businesses may learn more about the program and apply at cityblm.org/ED.
Gleason made the comments at the Monday City Council meeting, which was ongoing as of The Pantagraph deadline.