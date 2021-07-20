Watch now: $16 million grant agreement approved, moves Normal council toward $23.9 million underpass

NORMAL — A $16 million grant agreement will help to fund Normal’s pedestrian underpass project, but some council members still question what this will cost residents.

The message that the project is 93% funded by external sources “is misleading,” Trustee Stan Nord told The Pantagraph on Tuesday. “It was based on incomplete and outdated estimates from before the pandemic. Knowing that the data was bad, we still voted to approve this luxury project with no spending cap to protect the residents of Normal.”

His was the sole no vote when the council approved the agreement Monday night after an hour and a half of discussion.

Trustee Kathleen Lorenz said some questions were left unanswered and gave her pause before the vote. She asked Monday if the council had enough information to take the vote, especially considering community input on the project and the potential development to take place on the south side of the railroad tracks in uptown Normal.

But she, like many council members, said, “We really aren’t in a position to turn this money away.”

“The train has left the station with $20 million and to back it up now would be a huge stain on our community,” she said.

Of the $16 million in U.S. Department of Transportation grants approved, $13 million was awarded by the Federal Railroad Administration through the 2019 Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program. The remaining $3 million is from federal Section 130 Railway-Highway Crossing Safety Program funds.

About $6.25 million has been allocated from state funding, so the town anticipates receiving $1.25 from the Grade Crossing Protection Fund and $5 million in Rebuild Illinois Capital Program funds. If approved, Normal would spend about $1.69 million, which is an approximate 7% contribution to the total cost of the project.

However, because that amount is an estimation for the project that is expected to begin construction in December 2022, the grant agreement indicates the town would be responsible for paying the difference between the grant totals and the total cost even if that number changes.

“The government’s contribution was a fixed amount. They did not say we’re going to pay 93%; they said we’ll give you X number of dollars,” Nord said Tuesday. “So if costs rise, they will not contribute any more money; 100% of the increase will be the burden on the residents of Normal.”

During the meeting Monday he said he expects this project to cost the town “well more the $1.6 million” that is currently estimated, noting costs have risen since these estimates were made before the pandemic.

Because of the question of total cost, Lorenz put forward a motion to amend the grant agreement resolution at Monday’s meeting, setting a limit on how much Normal could spend on the project and committing to begin gathering citizen input on the master planning for future developments. She withdrew after Normal Corporation Counsel Brian Day noted they could not change the agreement with the USDOT.

Trustee Scott Preston mentioned his concerns regarding the estimated cost of maintenance for the pedestrian underpass but ultimately voted yes after City Manager Pam Reece said the council will have the opportunity to address those questions through the budget process for the next fiscal year.

“The forward thinking, future focus, visionary but in a sense that is reality-based, approach to our work here in the town of Normal,” he said of the project. However, Preston added he believes there is a “reasonable and moderate case to be made on both sides of this discussion.”

The 93% funding was a central theme in the comments from council members who did not hesitate to say they were on board.

Trustee Kevin McCarthy said when the project was first proposed he told council he wouldn’t support it without “substantial external funding.”

“We have 93% external funding. I said I would support it if we got that. We got it. I’m supporting it.”

Trustee Chemberly Cummings thanked state and federal elected officials who supported this project and said a no vote was a slap in their face “because it is a struggle to go on our behalf to say why their community is in need of this money that can go anywhere else.

“This is a great day and this is something to celebrate,” she said. “This is the beginning of our continued growth as a community. This is our opportunity to continue to attract our next generation of students.”

Trustee Karyn Smith said it is a valuable opportunity for the council to take advantage of the grant funding available to them.

Prioritizing the underpass project is “not being fiscally irresponsible,” she said. “It is responding to a project with 93% funding, and when you have an opportunity such as this, I don’t see how it is fiscally responsible to walk away from it.”

Five community members spoke during public comments in support of the project and one spoke against it.

Among those, Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, spoke in support of moving forward with the underpass project because of the potential effects on the development of the area.

“I believe this is an opportunity to open up development on the other side of the tracks,” he said. “Whenever we talk to the students at ISU and we ask them what would it take for you guys to stick around, they say we want bigger festivals. ... I can't imagine what it would be like to have more space, more opportunity for shops, more opportunity for housing.

“All of this, if it’s done correctly, is going to equal more workforce.”

Mark Peterson, former Normal city manager, said this vote was a defining moment for the council and for the history of Normal.

“The easy vote is no,” he said. “That means no risk, no effort, no accountability, no public investment. You’re done. The hard vote is yes, and Normal has, I think, a history, a tradition if you will, of … taking the hard path in voting yes in choosing to see the opportunity when it’s presented and to make things happen.”

Former Normal Mayor Paul Harmon advised the council to “ignore the chatter and make the decision in the long-term best interest of the community.”

He said the underpass is needed for the Amtrak station, for the Children’s Discovery Museum, for the Constitution Trail, for those with mobility issues and for safety.

“It is unconscionable to think anyone would turn down grant funding that would pay 93% of the cost for this project which will immediately benefit thousands of people,” he said.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

