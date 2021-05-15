BLOOMINGTON — Sugar Grove Nature Center Environmental Educator Jill Wallace said she drives over the Interstate 55 on and off ramps at the Funks Grove exit twice a day and had “never noticed anything out of the ordinary.”

But the crossing is one of 19 in McLean County ranked “poor” on the National Bridge Inventory, a database of 620,000 bridges maintained by the Federal Highway Administration.

The vast majority of bridges in McLean County and across the country are structurally sound and motorists are in no danger.

But there also those that fall into the lower categories. Nationally, about 220,000 bridges have been flagged for needing repairs, or about 36% of the inventory. Recently, the Interstate 40 bridge linking Tennessee and Arkansas was shut down after a crack was found in the span.

Of the 624 bridges in McLean County, 19 are considered to be in “poor” condition. That leaves 406 McLean County structures in “good” condition and 199 considered “fair.”

None of the bridges owned and maintained by the McLean County Highway Department are in “poor” shape, but one bridge – northeast of Leroy on County Road 2850 E – is currently being reconstructed.

“We have some bridges that are narrow that we need to address in the future, but overall they perform adequately and we don’t have any major issues,” said McLean County Engineer Jerry Stokes of the 380 county-owned spans.

Good, fair and poor

The safety of the structures is determined through inspections conducted by McLean County civil engineers, project managers and IDOT officials and sent to the federal agency.

Inspectors look at every component of a bridge – the deck, superstructure and substructure – and apply a number grade for each part on a 1-to-8 scale, with eight being “good.” The deck is the surface that cars drive over, while the superstructure is what the deck sits on and the substructure is the base on each end of the bridge.

The FHA and its NBI program began 50 years ago in response to when the Silver Bridge collapsed over the Ohio and West Virginia border into the Ohio River, killing 46 people in December 1967.

“It brought a strong awareness nationally of … the need for a system of regular standardized bridge inspections nationwide by trained bridge inspectors rather than just hoping the local guy knows how to do it,” said Doug Hecox, spokesperson for the Federal Highway Administration.

The NBI is updated every year. It rates bridges as either “good,” “fair” or “poor,” on the 1-to-8 scale after each component is taken into account.

Bridges scored as a seven or higher are considered “good,” while bridges rated a five or six are “fair,” and any rated at four or below are classified as “poor.”

“It’s basically a report card and it helps us determine where resources ought to go, where we need to maybe suggest new things or recommendations, and in some cases it actually helps states make decisions about whether they should be repairing a bridge or replacing it entirely,” Hecox said.

Illinois ranked 15th in 2020 in terms of the number of “poor” ranked bridges as a percentage of its total inventory, according to analysis by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.

The state had 2,374 “poor” bridges out of its 26,848 bridges in 2020. Illinois also ranked 15th in 2019, but it had a better rating in 2018 and 2017 when it ranked 20th and 22nd, respectively.

Even if a bridge is considered to be in poor condition, said Paul Wappel, a spokesman for the Illinois Department of Transportation, that does not mean it’s unsafe or ready to collapse anytime soon, if ever, as collapses are extremely rare.

“A structurally deficient rating means there are elements of the bridge that need to be monitored, inspected and maintained on a more regular basis,” Wappel wrote in an email. “Many times they are posted with reduced weight limits to restrict heavy truck traffic.”

Hecox added that when a bridge does collapse, it’s typically during construction because of an error made by a builder – not from its crumbling features.

If a bridge has a more serious issue, it will be closed altogether.

Then, the bridge will be moved higher up on the list of structures needing repairs. The majority of bridges undergo repairs rather than reconstruction. Only a handful of bridges are replaced each year.

Part of that reason is because it takes several months for a bridge replacement, and the funding and workforce are limited.

County projects

The McLean County Highway Department has identified five bridges to be replaced in the next five to seven years.

In addition to the crossing northeast of Leroy, the county aims to rebuild bridges in Money Creek Township, Allin Township, Anchor Township and Martin Township. Design work has begun on the latter three.

Stokes said the bridges are slightly narrow, and have some issues with the decks and underneath.

“We try to shoot for one county bridge replacement a year and one township bridge a year,” Stokes said. “They’re in good shape, but there’s still a need to replace them just to up the strength or to make them wider in certain areas. They’re not all perfect by any means; we got some bridges where we got some exposed rebar underneath some concrete beams or things like that.”

McLean County plans to spend about $4.6 million on highway, county highway, and road and bridge construction, according to its fiscal year 2021 adopted budget.

The county receives about $320,000 per year for a township bridge program for repairs and replacements of its township bridges. It also receives about $200,000 per year from IDOT for the replacement of bridges, Stokes said.

“A lot of times we’re saving up multiple years of that money to use on a particular project,” Stokes said.

State projects

The state also has ramped up efforts lately to improve infrastructure through the Rebuild Illinois capital plan.

The program invests $45 billion over six years into roads, bridges and railroads, and also universities, state facilities, childhood centers and services like broadband.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced this week the state’s fourth of six $250 million installments of Rebuild Illinois grants to local governments.

Ten of the 19 “poor” rated bridges in McLean County are planned to be repaired or replaced under the Rebuild Illinois highway improvement plan in fiscal years 2021-26.

Three of those bridges are southeast of Bloomington and pass over Interstate 74. They are County Highways 29, 30 and 36, and are slated for new decks, as its surfaces are scattered with cracks and potholes. The projects are estimated to cost about $5.5 million total through the state plan.

Four more “poor” bridges will be reconstructed.

Two run across streams along U.S. Route 24 – one about a mile west of Chenoa and the other just east of Chenoa. Funded through Rebuild Illinois, the projects carry a total estimated cost of $3.25 million.

Another bridge poised for replacement crosses Sugar Creek on Franklin Avenue, Bloomington, which should cost about $1.85 million, but it requires matched local funding.

The fourth “poor” bridge scheduled for reconstruction is about 15 miles east of Bloomington on Illinois Route 9.

Five other bridges in the county that are primarily arranged to receive deck overlays are also scheduled for repair under Rebuild Illinois.

One of those bridges is rated “poor” and is a $2 million project scheduled for 2021. It runs along I-55 and leads drivers to the Funks Grove rest area and Old Route 66 between McLean and Shirley.

Wallace, the nature center worker, said now that she knows its rating, she will “probably think about it differently.”

Stokes said most people won’t be able to tell a bridge’s rating or condition by driving on it.

“You can’t just go across a bridge and say, ‘Yeah, this is going to be a four,’” Stokes said. “If the deck’s got a lot of potholes in it, then the deck might be a four itself, but the super-structure and the sub-structure might be a seven or eight and there’s no problem with it.”

The future

Illinois’ increased effort to repair its infrastructure comes as President Joe Biden’s proposed $2 trillion American Jobs Plan highlights transportation infrastructure upgrades as a key priority.

That plan includes a proposed $621 billion investment in repairing roads and bridges.

Much of the current funding for road repairs comes from motor fuel taxes. That scheme, Hecox said, may need to change in the future as newer cars are designed to drive farther between gas fill-ups, leading people to use the roads more often but pay less in gas taxes. The rise in electric vehicles also contributes to that decrease in motor fuel tax revenues.

While new funding mechanisms could be re-examined in the near future, engineers are also tinkering with new ideas, technology and materials aimed to prolong a bridge’s lifespan, which is typically around 100 years.

Hecox said one newer method that has been adopted in many places across the country is building new bridges off site, allowing traffic to continue rather than imposing detours.

Other ideas are looking at different materials that can better withstand certain weather elements, such as earthquakes, but those techniques have not developed in Illinois.

Most of Illinois’ cold winters are the main contributor to the deterioration of its roads and bridges. It is not only the freezing and thawing that expands the road and leads to cracks, but also the salt spread out in winter that causes deterioration.

“We’re looking at weird things all the time,” Hecox said. “They are not lasers or flying saucers, but they are the little tweaks and improvements here and there that are going to have a very profound and lasting benefit for people that may not even be alive yet.”

