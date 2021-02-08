Watch now: 2 Bloomington bars cited for breaking COVID mitigations

BLOOMINGTON – Two more local bars and restaurants have been cited for violating state-imposed rules aimed at combatting the spread of COVID-19, according to city officials.

Spotted Dog Tavern, 1504 Morrissey Drive, and Parkview Inn, 1003 S. Morris Ave., will address their citations before the three-member Bloomington Liquor Commission Tuesday at its monthly meeting.

A cited business can either admit wrongdoing, and accept a $400 fine for each alleged violation, or argue its case before the commission. If the commission rules against the business, the commission may impose a fine.

Twelve establishments within city limits have been fined by the commission since October for violating state COVID-19 mitigations, resulting in over $5,000 in collected fines.