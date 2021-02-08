Watch now: 2 Bloomington bars cited for breaking COVID mitigations

BLOOMINGTON – Two more local bars and restaurants have been cited for violating state-imposed rules aimed at combatting the spread of COVID-19, according to city officials.
Spotted Dog Tavern, 1504 Morrissey Drive, and Parkview Inn, 1003 S. Morris Ave., will address their citations before the three-member Bloomington Liquor Commission Tuesday at its monthly meeting.
Parkview Inn previously pleaded guilty to one violation and was fined $400 at the commission's Dec. 8 meeting.
A cited business can either admit wrongdoing, and accept a $400 fine for each alleged violation, or argue its case before the commission. If the commission rules against the business, the commission may impose a fine.
Twelve establishments within city limits have been fined by the commission since October for violating state COVID-19 mitigations, resulting in over $5,000 in collected fines.
They include Cadillac Jack's, Daddio's Pub, A&P Tap, Eastland Suites, Parkview Inn, Garden of Paradise, Cheeks Bar and Grill, Applebee's, Joe’s Pub, The Knights of Columbus, Fiesta Ranchera Mexican Restaurant and Crawford’s Pub.
City fines collected for COVID regulation violations will help to give Bloomington District 87 families a hand as part of a partnership between the city and the school district.
Commissioners on Tuesday are expected to receive an update on the case against Mickey's Kitchen, at 1709 S. Veterans Parkway. The establishment's case has been pending since the commission's Dec. meeting.
Assistant city attorney George Boyle told the commission at its Jan. meeting that "some issues have been resolved," and he would come back in February with recommendations for next steps.
Another establishment's case — the Western Avenue Tap, at 1301 N. Western Ave. — is also still pending before the commission, which is chaired by Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner.
Other liquor license holders that will appear Tuesday for citations not related to COVID-19 violations are:
- Drifters, 612 N. Main St.
- Aroma Indian Restaurant, 716 S. Eldorado Road
- Hacienda Leon, 407 N. Hershey Rd.
- Cheeks Bar & Grill, 1206 Towanda Ave.
- Las Margaritas Mexican Bar N Grill, 3805 Ballybunion Road