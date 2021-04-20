Watch now: $2 million to be spent on Normal road project

“With the roads in the condition they’re in, I do not think that it’s a good priority for us to spend money on expanding new bike trails when we can’t even afford to take care of the roads,” said Nord. “I have had folks ask why we are expanding the bike trail when we cannot afford to maintain the current bike trails that we have.”

Some council members pushed back against those comments. Smith said the Constitution Trail is a valued asset and that transportation goes beyond roads for some people who may not have access or the ability to drive a car.

"I think that it is an asset that provides a quality of life," Smith said. It is transportation for some citizens, it is probably a better transportation than any other option that might exist.”

Nord also questioned Town Staff on how much money going toward the project is from state or local Motor Fuel Tax funds.

City Manager Pam Reece responded that the project is funded through the Capital Investment Fund, which is funded through transfers from the General Fund. About a third of the project is covered by a $150,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Economic Opportunity.