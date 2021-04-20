Watch now: $2 million to be spent on Normal road project

 Skip to main content
Two bicyclists cruise along the Constitution Trail near Virginia Avenue in October 2020. A long-anticipated Constitution Trail extension connecting Constitution Trail with the Route 66 Trail could begin construction soon with the town's approval.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Increasing funding for road repairs were at the center of two Town Council discussions involving Constitution Trail extensions and a nearly $2 million road resurfacing project.

“Transportation doesn’t mean the same thing for every one of our citizens in our community,” Councilwoman Karyn Smith said during Monday night's Town Council meeting.

Her comment preceded the Town Council voting 6-1 to award a $471,357.55 contract bid to H.J. Eppel and Co. Inc. of Pontiac for the long-awaited Kelly Basin-route 66 Trail Connection Project.

Councilman Stan Nord voted 'no' to awarding the bid, stating that he would like to see the town focus on road repairs rather than expanding the trail system.

“With the roads in the condition they’re in, I do not think that it’s a good priority for us to spend money on expanding new bike trails when we can’t even afford to take care of the roads,” said Nord. “I have had folks ask why we are expanding the bike trail when we cannot afford to maintain the current bike trails that we have.”

Some council members pushed back against those comments. Smith said the Constitution Trail is a valued asset and that transportation goes beyond roads for some people who may not have access or the ability to drive a car.

"I think that it is an asset that provides a quality of life," Smith said. It is transportation for some citizens, it is probably a better transportation than any other option that might exist.”

Nord also questioned Town Staff on how much money going toward the project is from state or local Motor Fuel Tax funds.

City Manager Pam Reece responded that the project is funded through the Capital Investment Fund, which is funded through transfers from the General Fund. About a third of the project is covered by a $150,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Economic Opportunity.

Construction of the trail extension is expected to begin in July with completion this fall. The new trail will connect Historic Route 66 at its western terminus at Towanda and Shelbourne to the existent Constitution Trail at Beech and Pine streets.

The trail will run through One Normal Plaza around the Kelley Detention Basin and will include a combination of multi-use path and on-street segments.

Road resurfacing

Around 1.75 miles of road will soon see some improvement with Normal's nearly $2 million road resurfacing package.

The package is just one of two road resurfacing plans, Communications Directory Cathy Oloffson said in a recent email to The Pantagraph. Bids for a general resurfacing project are ongoing and are expected to be considered by the Town Council in May.

The council unanimously approved awarding the $1,951,956.50 contract to Rowe Construction of Bloomington, a division of United Contractors Midwest Inc.

  • Included in the street resurfacing project are segments of six streets:
  • West Raab Road (Constitution Trail Collegiate Bridge to Bradford Lane)
  • Bradford Lane (Miles Lane to Raab Road)
  • Gregory Street (Parkside Road to Cottage Avenue)
  • Bowles Street (Main Street to University Court)
  • North Fell Avenue (Willow Street to Sycamore Street)
  • Normal Avenue (Locust Street to Gregory Street)

Street resurfacing is expected to run May through Oct. 1.

The Town Council also approved a number of other agreements and contracts, including an agreement with McGuireWoods Consulting LLC for consulting services; an agreement extension with Peoria Charter Coach; bid awards for Well No. 21 Division A to Brotcke Well and Pump and Division B to Stark Excavating; and a bid for the rehabilitation of Clarifier No. 1 to GA Rich at a total cost of $228,500.

+2 
Karyn Smith

Smith
+2 
Stan Nord

Nord

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

