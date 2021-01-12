Watch now: 3 more Bloomington bars fined for COVID violations

BLOOMINGTON – Three more businesses have been fined by the City of Bloomington for allowing inside dining, thereby violating state-imposed mitigation measures to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
The Knights of Columbus at 1706 RT Dunn Dr., Fiesta Ranchera Mexican Restaurant at 1500 E. Empire St. each plead guilty and received a $400 fine. Crawford’s Pub at 610 W. Chestnut St. pleaded guilty to two violations and received an $800 fine at the Bloomington Liquor Commission hearing Tuesday.
Last month, Bloomington Mayor and Liquor Commissioner Tari Renner fined five Bloomington bars and restaurants. Applebee’s, Cheeks Bar and Grill, Eastland Suites, Parkview Inn and Garden of Paradise all admitted wrongdoing and paid a $400 fine. Joe’s Pub received a $600 fine after a hearing in which they asked to plead their case in front of the commission.
Previously, Cadillac Jacks, Daddios and A & P Tap also received fines. One other establishment, Mickey’s Kitchen, at 1709 S. Veterans Parkway, did not make a plea and the case was continued until the February meeting.
City fines collected for COVID regulation violations will help to give Bloomington District 87 families a hand as part of a partnership between the city and the school district.
Renner, Mayor Pro Tem Mboka Mwilambwe and City Manager Tim Gleason signed an executive order the funds, now totaling over $5,000 to District 87. Those funds were collected as fines from food and beverage establishments the city says violated state mandates requiring masks and restricting indoor dining.
Bob Crawford, owner of Crawford’s Pub attended the virtual hearing and didn’t dispute the violations, but asked for answers from the commission which is chaired by Mayor Tari Renner.
“I know you guys have heard everything from every other owner in town,” he said. “But I received an e-mail from our gaming company today and they said they are going to allow gaming once we move to Tier 2, which supposedly our region is supposed to do on Friday, if I am correct. … But at some point is this really about safety anymore? We are allowing people to come into our establishment so the state can make money but we are being asked not to allow people in so we can’t make money. I am confused by that.”
Renner said he was not aware that patrons would be allowed to gamble, but still not dine or congregate at the bar, which are still violations under Tier 2.
“We will look into that and try and find an answer for you,” Renner said.
City Attorney George Boyle said safety is still a concern.
“It is worth noting that there were 250,000 additional cases in the United States today and 3,000 additional deaths were recorded,” he said. “There is a safety issue and a pandemic that is ongoing. Tier 2 would still disallow indoor dining. I can look into that and we can discuss it.”
“It sounds rather odd that people would be allowed to go in for videogaming, but not to eat, though,” Renner added.
The city is expected to send a letter to liquor license holders this week about the possible move to Tier 2, but promised Crawford to look into whether or not gaming would be allowed.
