Watch now: 3 more Bloomington bars fined for COVID violations

“I know you guys have heard everything from every other owner in town,” he said. “But I received an e-mail from our gaming company today and they said they are going to allow gaming once we move to Tier 2, which supposedly our region is supposed to do on Friday, if I am correct. … But at some point is this really about safety anymore? We are allowing people to come into our establishment so the state can make money but we are being asked not to allow people in so we can’t make money. I am confused by that.”