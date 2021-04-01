Watch now: 4 complaints filed against Bloomington police this year

All the March incidents involved a display of a Taser, whereas the February incidents were split between one display and one deployment of Taser probes.

Wamsley explained at the board's February meeting that officers report and the department documents every time an officer displays and every time an officer uses a Taser, pepper spray or a firearm.

Three of the March Taser displays were on Black men and two were on white men, Wamsley said. In February the display was on a white man and the deployment was on a Black man.

Wamsley also told the board Wednesday the department has received 32 applications since it began looking for more officers earlier this year.

"With the climate going on it is very difficult to recruit. Our recruiting numbers are extremely low right now," Wamsley said. "With a cut-off that ends May 31, we have had only 32 people apply so far. And of the 32, several have failed the written test."

He informed the board last month that the department extended formal job offers to four officers — three men and one woman. Those interested in working for the department can apply on the city's website.