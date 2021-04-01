 Skip to main content
Watch now: 4 complaints filed against Bloomington police this year
Watch now: 4 complaints filed against Bloomington police this year

BLOOMINGTON — Four complaints have been lodged against Bloomington police officers so far this year, but the city's police review board hasn't examined them. 

Allegations in the complaints included unlawful arrest, dissatisfaction with service, harassment, violation of policy and excessive force, Bloomington police Assistant Chief Chad Wamsley explained Wednesday to the Public Safety and Community Relations Board.

The complaint related to excessive force is "completed and is actually sitting on my desk, I just haven't had a chance to review it yet," Wamsley said. 

He told the board at its March meeting the other three complaints were resolved and only one appeared to be headed for PSCRB review. A review of that complaint was not on the board's agenda Wednesday.

An individual can lodge a formal complaint against an officer by submitting a citizen complaint form on the department's website, or to the department, 305 S. East St. 

All complaints about Bloomington police must be filed first with the police department, which investigates them. A complainant dissatisfied with the outcome of the investigation can appeal the resolved complaint to the board. 

Members of the PSCRB can only review whether department protocols were followed properly in the department's own investigation of the complaint. They have no authority over the department. 

The board is also tasked with building community outreach, anticipating and preventing problems and making recommendations to the city based on public input and analysis of data.

How is the end of cash bail seen in the Bloomington-Normal legal, law enforcement community?

As of Feb. 2021, the department responded to 4,279 calls for service, down from 5,087 calls at the same time in 2020, Wamsley said. 

The department also documented five Taser incidents in March — three more incidents than were reported in February. 

All the March incidents involved a display of a Taser, whereas the February incidents were split between one display and one deployment of Taser probes.

Wamsley explained at the board's February meeting that officers report and the department documents every time an officer displays and every time an officer uses a Taser, pepper spray or a firearm. 

Three of the March Taser displays were on Black men and two were on white men, Wamsley said. In February the display was on a white man and the deployment was on a Black man. 

Wamsley also told the board Wednesday the department has received 32 applications since it began looking for more officers earlier this year. 

"With the climate going on it is very difficult to recruit. Our recruiting numbers are extremely low right now," Wamsley said. "With a cut-off that ends May 31, we have had only 32 people apply so far. And of the 32, several have failed the written test." 

He informed the board last month that the department extended formal job offers to four officers — three men and one woman. Those interested in working for the department can apply on the city's website. 

In other staffing business, the board discussed the preliminary results of the survey it launched last month — and has since closed — asking for public feedback on the department's next police chief. 

Around 10,000 people participated in the survey, member Arthur Taylor said, adding that the survey collected a wide range of opinions. 

"We wanted a cross-section of the community to respond to the survey to express how people here in Bloomington actually felt about the police and the Bloomington police in particular," Taylor said. 

The results of the survey will be compiled and shared with the Bloomington City Council, the city's next mayor and city manager Tim Gleason, who will sit on a committee with the PSCRB chair and others to select a new chief. 

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

