Watch now: $450,000 approved to help Normal small businesses

NORMAL — Town Council members on Monday unanimously approved using $450,000 for its Small Business Relief Program.
The town is allocating the money from the general fund and will be reimbursed through the state Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Economic Support Program by the end of the current fiscal year.
"This action tonight is simply authorizing the budget to advance the funds for this program for subsequent reimbursement when those dollars come in," said Councilwoman Karyn Smith.
The Small Business Relief Program created in November assists struggling small businesses through economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses had the opportunity to apply to receive up to $15,000.
Normal expects to disperse the funding to nearly 60 businesses that qualified for the program. Not all of the funds have been allocated at this point, Assistant City Manager Eric Hanson said.
"The money is there to assist them through this pandemic and we want to get all $450,000 out to those small businesses that need it and to those who have been significantly harmed," said Hanson.
Eligible businesses must be located in Normal with 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees; have been operational as of Jan. 1, 2020; be up-to-date on Illinois tax obligations; and show a demonstrated impact or loss of revenue due to COVID-19.
In other business, the council approved appropriating $926,000 of Motor Fuel Tax funds for a culvert rehabilitation project along Gregory Street.
Council will also consider an ordinance concerning 2021 liquor license fees and the fiscal year 2020-21 to fiscal year 2025-26 Community Investment Plan.
The council meeting had not yet concluded as of press time. Visit pantagraph.com and come back to Wednesday's print edition for full coverage.
