Watch now: $450,000 approved to help Normal small businesses

NORMAL — Town Council members on Monday unanimously approved using $450,000 for its Small Business Relief Program.

The town is allocating the money from the general fund and will be reimbursed through the state Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Economic Support Program by the end of the current fiscal year.

"This action tonight is simply authorizing the budget to advance the funds for this program for subsequent reimbursement when those dollars come in," said Councilwoman Karyn Smith.

The Small Business Relief Program created in November assists struggling small businesses through economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses had the opportunity to apply to receive up to $15,000.

Normal expects to disperse the funding to nearly 60 businesses that qualified for the program. Not all of the funds have been allocated at this point, Assistant City Manager Eric Hanson said.