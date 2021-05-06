Watch now: 8 complaints lodged against Bloomington police this year

In April the police department responded to 4,206 calls for service, down from 4,464 calls in April 2020, Wamsley said.

Of last month's calls, 99.6% were handled without the use or the display of force, Wamsley said.

The remaining 0.4% includes 13 incidents of using force, involving 16 officers, and three incidents of showing force, involving five officers, Wamsley said.

Wamsley explained at the board's February meeting that officers report and the department documents every time an officer displays and every time an officer uses a Taser, pepper spray or a firearm.

In the three April incidents of displaying force, two officers displayed their Tasers, and one officer displayed a "duty weapon," Wamsley said. He did not detail the 13 incidents of using force.

In other business, Wamsley told the board Thursday the department continues to "have a heck of a time" recruiting new officers. It has received 116 applications since it began looking for more officers earlier this year, but only 49 people have participated in the first round of testing.