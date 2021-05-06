 Skip to main content
Watch now: 8 complaints lodged against Bloomington police this year
Watch now: 8 complaints lodged against Bloomington police this year

BLOOMINGTON — Another four complaints have been filed against  Bloomington police officers, bringing the total number of complaints lodged this year to eight. 

Four have been resolved without review by the city's police review board, and four are still pending before the police department. 

Bloomington police Assistant Chief Chad Wamsley on Thursday told the Public Safety and Community Relations Board that he is "not aware of any" of the pending complaints heading for PSCRB review. 

Allegations in the eight complaints include unlawful arrest, harassment, violation of policy, excessive force and unlawful search and seizure. At least three allegations are related to dissatisfaction with service and another allegation is unknown. 

"We're trying to decipher, it's a long, just kind of, a lot of stuff in there," Wamsley said. "I don't know really what the complaint is."

One complaint stems from an incident that occurred in 2019 and another complaint stems from an incident that occurred in 2020, Wamsley said. 

The police department in 2020 fielded 22 complaints involving 27 allegations. Five were appealed to the board in 2020 for review. 

An individual can lodge a formal complaint against an officer by submitting a citizen complaint form on the department's website, or to the department, 305 S. East St. 

All complaints about Bloomington police must be filed first with the police department, which investigates them. A complainant dissatisfied with the outcome of the investigation can appeal the resolved complaint to the board. 

Members of the PSCRB can only review whether department protocols were followed properly in the department's own investigation of the complaint. They have no authority over the department. 

The board is also tasked with building community outreach, anticipating and preventing problems and making recommendations to the city based on public input and analysis of data.

Aniyah Thompson and Bradley Ross Jackson, of Normal Community High School, and Jasmyn Jordan, of Normal West High School, share poems they wrote at a vigil organized by the Bloomington-Normal branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People on Sunday, April 25 in Bloomington.

In April the police department responded to 4,206 calls for service, down from 4,464 calls in April 2020, Wamsley said.

Of last month's calls, 99.6% were handled without the use or the display of force, Wamsley said.

The remaining 0.4% includes 13 incidents of using force, involving 16 officers, and three incidents of showing force, involving five officers, Wamsley said. 

Wamsley explained at the board's February meeting that officers report and the department documents every time an officer displays and every time an officer uses a Taser, pepper spray or a firearm. 

In the three April incidents of displaying force, two officers displayed their Tasers, and one officer displayed a "duty weapon," Wamsley said. He did not detail the 13 incidents of using force. 

In other business, Wamsley told the board Thursday the department continues to "have a heck of a time" recruiting new officers. It has received 116 applications since it began looking for more officers earlier this year, but only 49 people have participated in the first round of testing.

"Typically I'll have a group, when it comes to the P.T. test, which is the next portion, I'll have 100 minimum to test," Wamsley said, adding that he expects the department will be down 15 to 18 officers by September with retirements and other staffing changes.

He informed the board at its March meeting that the department extended formal job offers to four officers — three men and one woman. Those interested in working for the department can apply on the city's website. 

"Even if we get some new officers hired anytime soon, it's roughly a year before they're actually on the street," Wamsley said. "We're gonna be hurting for some manpower. And it's not just our department, it's every department pretty much in the United States right now."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

