Watch now: $800,0000 Maxwell Park renovations moving forward

NORMAL — An $800,0000 renovation of Maxwell Park is moving forward.
The Normal Town Council has approved a $375,383.05 contract with Stark Excavating Inc. Plans call for new bocce courts and improved baseball and softball fields.
Normal received a $400,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for the project, which the town committed to match.
In January 2020, Normal received a $932,144.75 bid from Stark Excavating Inc., which the council rejected.
At that time, Normal changed some development items in the project to bring it within budget, including removing a parking expansion, said Normal Parks and Recreation Director Doug Damery. The town will hear another bid for the project at a later date that will include fencing.
Damery during a board meeting Monday said the town will need to consider a parking expansion eventually.
"We end up having a lot of vehicles that pull into dangerous situations and park in the grass," said Damery. "During Cross Country meets, we have them parking out in the neighborhood. There's a huge need."
Some Maxwell Park construction and site improvements began last year but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project will need to be completed by the end of May, and the town expects to begin work as soon as weather permits.
Normal also voted 6-1 to extend City Manager Pam Reece's contract by three years. The contract, which will expire March 31, 2024, included an updated severance package, said Cathy Oloffson, communications director.
Councilman Stan Nord voted 'no' to extending the contract agreement.
The previous agreement included a nine-month severance package, which was updated per the Government Severance Pay Act, which limits compensation and benefits to 20 weeks. The new contract reflects this limitation.
This agreement will be amended at a later date pending a performance review and "identification of goals and objectives for the future," said Oloffson.
Council approved Feb. 17, 2020 a salary increase for Reece retroactive to April 1, 2019 by $5,550 to $190,500.
Reece, who has worked with the town for more than 30 years, replaced former City Manager Mark Peterson on April 1, 2018.
Council also approved several resolutions, including:
- An agreement with Republic Services — Bloomington Transfer Station for the transfer and disposal of solid waste collected by the town.
- An amended site plan for Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road.
- A $862,923.71 contract with Stark Excavating Inc. for the town's Gregory Street culvert project.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.