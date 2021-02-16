Watch now: $800,0000 Maxwell Park renovations moving forward

NORMAL — An $800,0000 renovation of Maxwell Park is moving forward.

The Normal Town Council has approved a $375,383.05 contract with Stark Excavating Inc. Plans call for new bocce courts and improved baseball and softball fields.

Normal received a $400,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for the project, which the town committed to match.

In January 2020, Normal received a $932,144.75 bid from Stark Excavating Inc., which the council rejected.

At that time, Normal changed some development items in the project to bring it within budget, including removing a parking expansion, said Normal Parks and Recreation Director Doug Damery. The town will hear another bid for the project at a later date that will include fencing.

Damery during a board meeting Monday said the town will need to consider a parking expansion eventually.

"We end up having a lot of vehicles that pull into dangerous situations and park in the grass," said Damery. "During Cross Country meets, we have them parking out in the neighborhood. There's a huge need."