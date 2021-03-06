BLOOMINGTON — Kahri Jung typically doesn't give much thought about washing her hands. Soap. Water. Scrub. Rinse, then dry.

But late last month before making her lunch, that cycle was interrupted when Jung lifted the kitchen sink faucet, it made "a sputtering noise," and the water didn't come out.

"My first thought was that I forgot to pay my water bill or that it didn't go through and the city shut off my water," said Jung, 26. "But I checked and it did go through, so something wasn't right."

Jung, along with at least 18 residents living in a neighborhood of about 130 households on Bloomington's southeast side, didn't know that city water crews had shut off the supply of water to their homes, running from Pierce Avenue to South Mercer Avenue and East Lincoln Street, as they worked to fix a burst water main running under Mayflower Avenue.

They also didn't know that when the water started flowing again, they should boil it for at least five minutes before using.

The city's public works department didn't post mandatory boil order notices on the doors of all the residences affected by the water shut off, according to interviews and a review of documents obtained by The Pantagraph.

"My understanding is that there was a problem of the notices getting delivered," department Director Kevin Kothe told The Pantagraph. "The notice that should have been delivered that afternoon wasn't delivered until the next day."

The department conducted an internal investigation into the events that unfolded between Feb. 23 and Feb. 25, Kothe said.

"We're still trying to get to the bottom of things — where they broke down," Kothe said. "This error, it shouldn't have happened, but it did. We're trying to figure out why and how to prevent it from happening again."

City Manager Tim Gleason in a statement emailed Friday afternoon said the situation was "an unfortunate and preventable incident." The department's investigation, Gleason wrote, determined that "discipline was recommended for the crew leader" and "a formal policy is being developed to prevent this from occurring again."

"The residents of Bloomington receive high quality service the overwhelming majority of the time but there are those instances that we fall short and this was one of those that should never occur again," Gleason wrote.

Residents say they're left with a sense of doubt over the water's quality and whether it's safe for consumption.

"It wasn't the fact that we didn't have water. That happens, it's understandable," Jung said. "But that we weren't updated on it, that we were left in the dark and there was no validation — that's the issue."

No notice posted

When the water came out of her bathroom sink's faucet as a "tiny trickle" then "went away" on the afternoon of Feb. 23, Diane Trohler, who lives two doors down from Jung, texted her neighbor, asking if she was experiencing the same problem.

Jung had already been fielding similar texts from other neighbors confronted with the same issue.

Both women called the city. After redirects and holds, representatives told both that the water in their neighborhood had been shut off, a boil order was in place and a notice should have been posted on their front doors.

"There was no notice on my door, no email, no phone call. I called the city three times and was told the same thing." Jung said. "I didn't even see a public works truck on my street."

Jung and Trohler were also told that the water would be flowing again by the end of the day, and that they would receive another notice when the boil order was lifted.

Neither of the notices came. By Tuesday evening the water had retuned, but not in its familiar form.

"It was brown and gross," Trohler said. "We didn't use it at all."

The situation largely hadn't changed by Wednesday morning — no one heard from the city, and doors remained bare of any notices.

"Every (online) outlet I tried was dark," Jung said. "We didn't know if we should drink the water, if we should boil the water. It was a gamble — either you keep it off or turn it on, boil it and take the risk of it still being contaminated."

Trohler, who had washed her dishes Wednesday with bottled water, attempted the latter.

"I boiled the water and it still looked as nasty as can be," Trohler said, describing how a white substance formed in a ring around the pot she used. "I didn't know the sequence, I just boiled it and it still looked really bad."

When Jung called the city at 4 p.m. to speak with the water department, she was told the water superintendent had left for the day.

Trohler said she found nothing on the city's website or social media pages declaring the order lifted.

"We're pretty savvy, we know how to navigate the internet," said Trohler, who's over 65. "But there was no communication. If you can't notify one way, you can do it another way. We understand these things happen, but darn it, communicate with us."

Communication lapses

Jung reached the city's superintendent of water distribution by phone on Thursday, Feb. 25 — two days after she and her neighbors learned they were without water and under a boil order but had no physical notice.

The Pantagraph is not identifying the superintendent because the extent of his involvement in the situation is not clear. When approached to comment for this story, the superintendent declined through his city-issued email address.

"He said he understood, but that our street wasn't even part of the boil order," Jung said of their conversation. "I was like, 'no, I didn't have water coming out of my faucet, when I turned it on it was sludge.'"

She said he told her the boil order was lifted Tuesday afternoon and notices were sent out, but Jung disputed that and asked why she and her neighbors did not receive a notice posted on their doors. She said he eventually acknowledged "dropping the ball."

At the core of the miscommunication between the city and the residents are the boil order notices, which Kothe said crews are supposed to hand deliver to each residence affected by a water repair or shut off.

A boil order is "done as a matter of precaution," he said, and crews will take water samples to a lab for testing. Once results show the water is safe to consume, the boil order is lifted. Typically, the process is initiated and concluded the same day of as the repair, he said.

"We tape it on the front door when it's issued, then deliver another when it's lifted," Kothe said. "But that appears to not have happened here."

The Pantagraph reviewed notices that Jung said she and her partner received through email on Thursday, Feb. 25 — two days after she learned she was without water and under a boil order but had no physical notice.

The first was received by her partner at 8:09 a.m. that day, but dated Feb. 23, two days earlier.

It was addressed to water customers in the 2200 block of Pierce Avenue and the 800 block of Mayflower Avenue, and reads: "Repairs are underway and we anticipate that service will be restored this afternoon Friday February 23, 2021." The date in the notice was incorrect, as that Friday was Feb. 26.

A second notice declaring that the boil order was lifted arrived in Jung's email inbox at 1:11 p.m. the same day, after she asked the water superintendent during their phone conversation to send it, she said.

That notice is dated the same day it was received, Feb. 25, and is addressed to customers in the same area. It reads: "Repairs are complete and the necessary flushing and purification verification steps have also been completed."

Whether, and when, those notices were emailed to others in the neighborhood isn't clear. Kothe said he couldn't speak to that question, but that there was a "breakdown" internally.

The Pantagraph has filed requests through the Freedom of Information Act for other documents related to the notices' distribution.

'Could have been devastating'

A week after having their water back on, Jung and Trohler are still skeptical when they open their faucets. Both have showered in the water, but they still boil it before cooking and are drinking bottled water.

"I mean it's a human right, it's a resource you shouldn't have to think twice about," Jung said.

Kothe said he understands residents' frustration and anxiety, but "at this point in time they shouldn't have any continuing concern over the safety of the water's use." The water has been tested and confirmed as suitable for consumption by an independent laboratory, he said.

"Our goal is to provide safe drinking water to all the residents of Bloomington," Kothe said.

Nonetheless, Trohler still can't shake the questions about what could have happened over the three days to her or her boyfriend.

"His immune system isn't normal," Trohler said of her boyfriend. "It's compromised, and he has health issues. If he had been drinking that water and we didn't know to boil it, I don't know what would have happened. It could have been devastating."

She said she's not looking for an apology from the city. She just hopes those responsible for maintaining and communicating about the city's water supply have "learned their lesson."

"I trust people until I decide thy can't be trusted," Trohler said. "We don't take it lightly. You just cannot take that lightly. This is your water. You always assume it's safe, unless told otherwise. But when you're not told at all — that's unforgivable."

Jung said she also doesn't require reconciliation. She just wants a more reliable and effective communication system.

"It seemed like the arm and the leg were moving in two different directions," Jung said. "If we hadn't called in and pushed for information, none of us would have known that we couldn't use our water. We were just left in the dark."

