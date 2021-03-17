Watch now: A ramp revamp? Bloomington's oldest parking garage could be replaced

If adopted by Mathy and the rest of the Bloomington City Council at its April 12 meeting, the record $250.3 million budget would allow the city to hire a consulting firm to evaluate and recommend the best future use of the garage.

The evaluation would take into account findings of the city's 2020 parking study, data about the garage's daily and monthly use and other trends about parking downtown.

"It will essentially be a wholistic review of the existing parking facilities," Waller said. "They could come back and say that we don’t need a garage, that we could get by with the current lots. Or they could recommend that we replace it or build a new one somewhere else downtown."

If the firm recommends and Council agrees to replace the garage, Waller said construction likely wouldn't start until 2023 and could take a year to finish.

According to early estimates, the project would cost around $25 million.