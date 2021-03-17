Watch now: A ramp revamp? Bloomington's oldest parking garage could be replaced

BLOOMINGTON — Structural defects. Labor strikes. Vandalism. Lost revenue.
Downtown Bloomington's oldest parking garage has weathered a range of problems across its 47-year history.
Opened in 1974, the 550-space, four-level structure still stands and operates in the block surrounded by Center, Market, Madison and Monroe streets, even as the cracks in the concrete have widened, beams are supported by foundation jacks and drainage systems have deteriorated.
"It’s not like the facility is going to fall down, but some components are showing severe need of repair," city facilities director Russ Waller said in an interview about the future of the Market Street parking deck.
"At some point the cost of maintaining and keeping it open and operating starts outweighing building a new garage or replacing it with something else," Waller said. "We think we're at that point."
Waller, along with other city leaders and downtown business owners, are optimistic that a single $100,000 line item tucked into the city's proposed $60 million capital project fund for fiscal year 2022 might finally bring some stability to the garage.
"That garage was built the same year I was born — we're both not a spring chicken anymore," said Ward 1 Ald. Jamie Mathy, whose birthday was Feb. 24. "We’ve patched it multiple times over the years, just enough to get by."
If adopted by Mathy and the rest of the Bloomington City Council at its April 12 meeting, the record $250.3 million budget would allow the city to hire a consulting firm to evaluate and recommend the best future use of the garage.
The evaluation would take into account findings of the city's 2020 parking study, data about the garage's daily and monthly use and other trends about parking downtown.
"It will essentially be a wholistic review of the existing parking facilities," Waller said. "They could come back and say that we don’t need a garage, that we could get by with the current lots. Or they could recommend that we replace it or build a new one somewhere else downtown."
If the firm recommends and Council agrees to replace the garage, Waller said construction likely wouldn't start until 2023 and could take a year to finish.
According to early estimates, the project would cost around $25 million.
"Garages are extremely expensive to build, and extremely expensive to maintain," Waller said. "And regardless of how you spend, any structure out-uses its life expectancy. But with this one there’s a lot of things we plan on adding. They could be expensive, but worth it in the long term."
Parking downtown
Bloomington currently owns and operates two parking garages and four surface lots that together provide 1,103 total spaces.
Parking staff also manage the McLean County-owned Abraham Lincoln Parking Deck and the Government Center surface lot. Together, they provide 896 total spaces. Also sprinkled throughout downtown are a few hundred on-street parking spaces.
According to Waller, on-street parking is primarily used by patrons of local businesses, while garages and lots are used by employees of the businesses, residents of downtown and government officials.
The Market Street garage, he said, is the most-used parking facility the city owns, with 66% of the deck's spaces currently leased.
At least 130 of those spots are rented by Heritage Operations Group, headquartered at 115 W. Jefferson St., for its employees.
CEO Ben Hart at a Connect Transit board meeting — the bus service was eyeing the garage as a potential site for its future Bloomington transportation center — in February stressed how much his company depends on the garage.
"The garage may not be a visible hub of activity, but I can't over-emphasize the importance it has to downtown businesses such as mine," Hart said.
Mathy, who owns Red Racoon Games, 309 N. Main St., also rents spots at the garage for his employees. He said he was prepared to "fight back" if Connect Transit demolished the garage and didn't replace the spots.
While that didn't materialize, Mathy said he's now anxious about the potential displacement of the United States Postal Service's downtown office, 400 N. Center St., which occupies a retail space attached to the garage.
"Whatever we do with the garage, one of the most important things is keeping the post office downtown," Mathy said. "A lot of businesses use it and the garage. We need to keep them happy."
Another patron of the garage is Tim Tilton, president of the Downtown Bloomington Association and co-owner of Fox & Hounds Day Spa, 200 W. Monroe St.
"It stays full most of the time, from what I see," Tilton said, adding that his 50 employees, the business' patrons and the building's tenants "certainly use it," and to demolish the garage without replacing the spots would be a "poor decision."
And as the former State Farm corporate headquarters, 112 E. Washington St., continues to add tenants, there will be an increased need for parking downtown, Tilton added.
"A lot businesses downtown are experiencing growth, so to take away that garage would really hinder the continued growth and development of downtown," Tilton said.
Previous improvements, spending
Whether to repair and extend the life of, or demolish and replace the garage has been a question before city officials largely since it was constructed in 1974 for $1.3 million.
The structure's horizontal spandrels featured a extreme inward "tilt" amid its construction that prompted extra costs, builders walked off the job at one point and the city considered legal action after delays in construction translated to lost parking revenue.
As the structure aged, its deterioration accelerated. In 2009 the garage's condition was rated "poor" and the city determined that to extend its lifespan, it would need to spend some cash.
In 2010, the city OK'd $250,000 for repairs, and in 2013 it spent another $750,000 for repairs.
A 2017 report from the Downtown Bloomington Task Force put a 10-year clock on the garage, calculating that additional structural repairs would be necessary to keep the garage upright in the short term, and that a replacement would be the next step.
Waller said that outcome was mostly expected, especially because previous city administrations hadn't consistently made small repairs to the garage.
"If you don't spend money on a garage every two years, then deterioration escalates and those small repairs become major issues," Waller said. "At first the city spent every two, three years, then when budgets started getting spread thin, they expanded that delay to every four, six years."
The current City Council had allocated another $1.3 million for repairs in the 2021 fiscal year budget, but those were reduced to $500,000 because of COVID-19 inspired cuts. In August, Council approved a contract for the half-million dollar fixes, which will be completed this summer.
"That bought us about another two, three years where the garage is safe and maintained while we conduct the evaluation," Waller said.
Future design
The Market Street parking garage has been reimagined a number of ways in the last decade.
One idea — developing a new YMCA facility — failed in 2018 after the organization announced plans to relocate to the city's east side. Another design — a mixed-use facility with a new library, Connect Transit transfer station and parking — failed to garner support from a majority of the council and library trustees.
"Our proposal, assuming we did replace it, would be twice the current size — probably something similar to the Lincoln garage," Waller said. "$20 million is kind of the low end, a starting point. The more extras you add, the more cost you add."
Among the "extras" that could be added are electric vehicle charging stations and additional retail space.
Mathy said he'd like to see those features plus office or living space, a green space or even solar panels on the top level to collect energy and use it to power the lights of the garage, if that's possible.
Tilton said he thinks a future garage would benefit from a thorough security system, and a top-level gathering area or theater space.
With about a quarter of the upcoming budget dedicated to "building and repairing things," Mathy said it's important to explore options that would have long-term benefits.
"We’re on a building spree to fix things that haven’t been touched since the '70s and the '80s. Not a lot has happened since then," Mathy said. "Now, as downtown becomes a more popular place to live and be, it's when we need to replace things and keep people happy."
