Watch now: Addressing Biden plan, Pritzker points to Illinois college affordability

“One of our goals is to develop and implement a funding model that puts our neediest students first, like we did with K-12 funding,” said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, in October. “Too many high school graduates are being deterred from seeking a higher education, not because they are not qualified, but because of financial strains. That is simply unacceptable and will continue to perpetuate the cycle of poverty.”

Biden in his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday to introduce his “American Families Plan,” a just-released $1.8 trillion, 10-year proposal that would increase taxes on the wealthy to expand educational opportunities, provide paid family leave and offer tax credits to reduce the cost of child care.

Low- and middle-income families would be eligible for two years of preschool and two years of community college at no cost.

To pay for the proposals, Biden wants to end the favorable tax rate on capital gains from stocks and other assets for people earning at least $1 million per year and to undo Trump’s reduction in the top income tax rate for wealthy Americans, restoring it to 39.6% from 37%.