Watch now: After yearlong study, more feedback sought on downtown Bloomington parking

The former survey found that business owners still prioritize adding designated loading zones, but support the current 90-minute and 2-hour limits on specific spaces, Allyn said.

The latter survey found that customers wanted to park on the street, but also expressed a "perception that there wasn't enough parking necessarily," Allyn said.

Even still, a study conducted by City Parking Enforcement Staff from July 15, 2019, to Oct. 2, 2020 examining parking availability in the five blocks largely challenged that perception.

"In general, study results indicate that adequate parking spaces are available in the downtown area," the study's executive summary states. "Space utilization rates vary with location and time of day, but parking spaces were always available."

The study also found that configurations to Main and Center Streets caused by the coronavirus pandemic, like converting spaces to outdoor dining areas, largely didn't affect the percentage of available parking.