Watch now: After yearlong study, more feedback sought on downtown Bloomington parking

BLOOMINGTON — The city wants another round of public input before finalizing the layout of on-street parking and traffic flow in downtown Bloomington.
A feedback form seeking suggestions and comments on proposed changes to Main Street is available on the city's website. The public can also watch a pair of videos — one featuring the changes, the other discussing results of a yearlong parking study — before weighing-in.
"We always want to be cognizant of making sure people who come downtown can use downtown," city traffic engineer Phil Allyn said in one of the videos. "We will see what we can do to maximize and/or not reduce the number of parking spots."
The call for additional input comes more than a year after the city resurfaced a section of the street in the spring of 2019.
At the time, temporary white stripes were used to mark on-street parking spaces while the city staff looked at whether traffic could be reconfigured to add more on-street parking spaces.
In August 2019, city engineers recommended leaving parking along Main Street in downtown unchanged after looking at other options that included adding angled spaces on either one or both sides of the street and restricting traffic to one lane but having a designated loading zone area in each block to keep the driving lane open.
The staff determined the proposed changes could cause a loss of parking spaces or not significantly increase the number spaces over the entire five blocks of Main through the downtown.
After considering the options the city's Transportation Commission unanimously supported the city staff's recommendation to keep the current traffic configuration with 126 parking spaces.
The panel decided to put that recommendation on hold after a group of downtown businesses expressed concern over a lack of public input.
A pair of surveys were distributed to downtown business and property owners, and parking customers earlier this year.
The former survey found that business owners still prioritize adding designated loading zones, but support the current 90-minute and 2-hour limits on specific spaces, Allyn said.
The latter survey found that customers wanted to park on the street, but also expressed a "perception that there wasn't enough parking necessarily," Allyn said.
Even still, a study conducted by City Parking Enforcement Staff from July 15, 2019, to Oct. 2, 2020 examining parking availability in the five blocks largely challenged that perception.
"In general, study results indicate that adequate parking spaces are available in the downtown area," the study's executive summary states. "Space utilization rates vary with location and time of day, but parking spaces were always available."
The study also found that configurations to Main and Center Streets caused by the coronavirus pandemic, like converting spaces to outdoor dining areas, largely didn't affect the percentage of available parking.
And even though spaces occupied by those areas weren't included in utilization totals, availability of parking was still found to match or be close to totals before the pandemic, city facilities director Russ Waller said in one of the videos.
Main Street's overall average utilization of parking was 48% prior to the COVID-19 configurations and 41% while the configurations were in place.
Center Street's overall average utilization of parking was 48% prior to the pandemic and 47% during the pandemic.
Allyn said that other parking dynamics popularized during the pandemic, like curbside pickup, have also led to a request in adding spaces with limits of 10 or 15 minutes.
"Certainly as we have moved through the COVID period here this year, with the outdoor dining and the curbside pickup for restaurants and businesses, we see a good demand for that," Allyn said. "We'll probably be incorporating some shorter-term parking as well."