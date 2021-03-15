Watch now: Amid COVID, Bloomington-Normal residents juggle limited finances and bills

But documentation continues to be a barrier. Depending on which program people are applying for, they may need to provide documents such as the past three months of bank statements, or proof they were approved for unemployment.

"One of the biggest reasons we haven’t served as many people is that people cannot get together their documentation for these applications,” Zangerle said. “A lot of people just give up on it entirely or they come back and they don’t have enough of the documentation … That’s a very frustrating process."

Bills keep piling up

While unemployment assistance has helped Somlar tremendously, he said there have been times he wasn't sure when he was going to have his next meal, or how he would pay his bills. For now, the unemployment is enough to pay what he needs, but he still has months of rent to pay back.

"I've gotten a couple five-day notices, and I've had to give them payments and communicate with them (landlords), let them know I'm doing the best I can," Somlar explained. "Recently, they've gotten a little frustrated, but I've given them payments and stuff to keep them at bay."