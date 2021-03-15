Watch now: Amid COVID, Bloomington-Normal residents juggle limited finances and bills

NORMAL — Struggling for months with unemployment and reduced hours brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Jermaine Somlar's bills keep piling up.
Laid off from his job at Krispy Kreme in June, the 21-year-old Normal resident has had to make do with the little assistance he can get — groceries from the food bank, support from family, and paying bills when he can.
"It's been difficult," said Somlar. "I've been able to make payments here and there as much as possible. Right now I'm in the process of getting assistance through the Town of Normal and Mid Central Community Action."
Like many McLean County residents, Somlar has struggled to keep up with his bills during the pandemic. Between paying rent, electricity, car insurance and other bills, debt keeps piling up.
And he's not alone.
Despite businesses slowly reopening at reduced capacity, the most recent state unemployment data reported the January unemployment rate was 7.7%, a 0.4% decrease from December, but a 4.2% increase over the previous year. That rate is based on preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In January, IDES reported unemployment in the Bloomington Metropolitan Statistical Area was 5.2% in December, a 1.9% increase over the previous year.
There's a need in McLean County
Several McLean County nonprofit organizations — including United Way of McLean County, Prairie State Legal Services and Mid Central Community Action — say there is a looming housing crisis brought on by unemployment, reduced working hours and other struggles brought on during the pandemic.
In May, those organizations joined together to create a Housing Assistance Coalition, spearheaded by the United Way of McLean County.
Through its collaboration and communication efforts, the various nonprofits and housing programs have provided more than $2 million in relief in McLean County, but there is still a huge need, said David Taylor, president and CEO of United Way of McLean County.
There are hundreds of McLean County residents in need, and an estimated total monthly need of $400,000 to $500,000 for rent, mortgage and utility assistance, said Taylor.
Once state and federal eviction moratoriums are lifted, experts are expecting an increased need for financial assistance due to months of backlogged rent.
"We had originally, based on the moratorium guidelines, we anticipated a three- to four-month scenario of back rent, utilities due," said Taylor. "At some point that's going to expire, and when it does, you could see a surge."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently extended the state eviction moratorium to April 3. The moratorium was enacted April 30.
“I think it’s important for all of us to remember that even though our communities and businesses are starting to open back up, we still must be vigilant with our safety and health as well as understanding that there are people in our community who still need our help," said Deborah White, executive director and CEO of Mid Central Community Action, which is administering the town of Normal's COVID-19 housing assistance program.
"This is now one year, and there’s still uncertainty.”
A difficult road to assistance
With four months of rent backlogged, Somlar has had to seek financial assistance, but faced huge obstacles when applying for unemployment.
Though he was laid off, Somlar was initially denied unemployment benefits, sparking a frustrating process of calling the Illinois Department of Economic Security for assistance to understand which documents he was missing.
"I was tussling to get enrolled in unemployment," he said, explaining that he didn't get into the program until December, several months after he had been laid off. "It has been difficult because you can't get in contact with people, you've got to talk to the robots or wait for an email. It's frustrating. It gets tiring; overwhelming, a bit."
Not knowing how to apply for financial assistance and compiling the necessary documentation are just two barriers many have faced during the pandemic, said Karen Zangerle, executive director of PATH (Providing Access to Help), which operates the 211 crisis line for much of Central Illinois.
"There's a lot of money in this community; the hardest part is getting people to be aware of it and know where to find help," said Zangerle. "A lot of people are experiencing difficulties that they've never experienced in their lives."
Early on, the Housing Assistance Coalition created a universal assistance application, which people can access by calling the 211 crisis line, Taylor said. Based on the application, people are directed to the agency that they are qualified to receive assistance through.
But documentation continues to be a barrier. Depending on which program people are applying for, they may need to provide documents such as the past three months of bank statements, or proof they were approved for unemployment.
"One of the biggest reasons we haven’t served as many people is that people cannot get together their documentation for these applications,” Zangerle said. “A lot of people just give up on it entirely or they come back and they don’t have enough of the documentation … That’s a very frustrating process."
Bills keep piling up
While unemployment assistance has helped Somlar tremendously, he said there have been times he wasn't sure when he was going to have his next meal, or how he would pay his bills. For now, the unemployment is enough to pay what he needs, but he still has months of rent to pay back.
"I've gotten a couple five-day notices, and I've had to give them payments and communicate with them (landlords), let them know I'm doing the best I can," Somlar explained. "Recently, they've gotten a little frustrated, but I've given them payments and stuff to keep them at bay."
The Immigration Project, a nonprofit providing legal services and other resources to immigrant communities, echoed many of the same concerns. The organization serves 86 Illinois counties.
Sarah Mellor, community navigator manager with The Immigration Project, said many of the residents the organization serves are facing bills that keep piling up due to unemployment and reduced working hours.
"People are trying to balance out what they could afford," said Mellor, explaining how some people may choose to forgo paying utility bills so they can pay rent one month, for example. "They have a huge backlog of bills that they now owe. When they make difficult decisions like that, sometimes it comes back and hurts them later."
A state moratorium has helped many, but Adrian Barr, president of Prairie State Legal Services, said landlords are starting to become restless.
When the eviction moratorium was first put in place, Barr said Prairie State Legal Services received many calls from landlords threatening to change the locks and, in one extreme case, an incident where a landlord's son kicked down a tenant's door.
"We usually get about for of those calls in a year, and I think we got four in a week starting in May," said Barr. "I've never seen this many (incidents) in my life, and I've been doing this for 18 years.
"We're still sort of in that holding pattern where we're seeing lockouts, where the landlord is trying to force the tenant out."
Music keeps him going
The past year has been tough for Somlar as his bills keep piling up. But recording hip-hop music from his room has kept him focused and strengthened his mental health.
"I got a microphone and I use my laptop to make beats and stuff," Somlar said, adding that he's recorded 50 or more songs under his artist name MaineTraine. "It's definitely kept me grounded and occupied."
Somlar typically releases his music on several social media platforms, including Spotify, YouTube and Instagram. It's something he enjoys, and a hobby he picked up when he was in junior high school.
In the meantime, Somlar said he is anxiously awaiting on financial relief through MCCA.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion relief package, which would provide up to $1,400 in direct payments to Americans. Of the package, Somlar said the stimulus payments are a huge help to people struggling due to job loss.
"It will help tremendously," said Somlar. "I've heard people say these stimulus checks aren't enough, but it's just about how you use it. You can't just do whatever you may want to do with the money; you've got to take care of what needs to be taken care of."
Though some lawmakers have pushed back against the $1,400 stimulus checks, Somlar said it's necessary and needed financial assistance for many. Past stimulus packages have helped Somlar with rent, utilities and groceries.
"There're people who can't maintain their rent, there are people who are getting sick left and right, being sent home from work for periods of time," he said. He added that for many, asking for or admitting they need assistance is an embarrassing experience.
"I think people should have more understanding instead of thinking like that," Somlar said. "I would just say that's insensitive for people to think that we don't need money to survive or to be better."
COVID in Illinois
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.