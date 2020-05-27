Watch now: 'Appointment only' access to Bloomington city facilities starts Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Starting Monday, residents will be able to access city of Bloomington facilities with an appointment.

"From Day 1 in this pandemic we've still maintained the public facing service that the employees are providing nearly 100% and that is at the (Grossinger Motors) arena windows," said City Manager Tim Gleason in informing the City Council Tuesday night of COVID-19 related news. "But the public that has business within a city facility, that will be by appointment only ... effective June 1."

Since Gleason closed public access to city facilities and offices on March 17, about 200-plus city employees have been working from home and no more than 50% of the city's workforce will staff those areas through the month of June, he said.