Watch now: 'Appointment only' access to Bloomington city facilities starts Monday

BLOOMINGTON — Starting Monday, residents will be able to access city of Bloomington facilities with an appointment.
"From Day 1 in this pandemic we've still maintained the public facing service that the employees are providing nearly 100% and that is at the (Grossinger Motors) arena windows," said City Manager Tim Gleason in informing the City Council Tuesday night of COVID-19 related news. "But the public that has business within a city facility, that will be by appointment only ... effective June 1."
Since Gleason closed public access to city facilities and offices on March 17, about 200-plus city employees have been working from home and no more than 50% of the city's workforce will staff those areas through the month of June, he said.
"In this pandemic, June 1 really is no different than May 1 or April 1," he added. "We don't have a vaccine. We don't have an antibiotic. But we're smarter about all of this, which is why the allowances on the business side ... are now allowed. But we are taking a very narrow pathway as far as our city facilities."
Earlier Tuesday, the council unanimously approved amending the city's emergency declaration ordinance to give Gleason the authority to expedite allowing businesses, including bars and restaurants, to operate outdoors on public and private property temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finance Director Scott Rathbun told the council that he was surprised by city revenues faring better than first anticipated during than the state's shelter-in-place order that closed many businesses.
"A month ago, that seems like a really long time ago, we were assuming there was going to be about $2 million debt hit to (fiscal year) 2020," said Rathbun. "Well, that didn't happen.
"There are still a lot of things in motion expense-wise and revenues ... but some things we know are going to do better now than what we had projected," he added.
For example, food and beverage taxes came in $70,000 better than projected and hotel-motel taxes were $38,000 better, Rathbun said.
The city will have a clearer picture of its finances next month because the city will have its first full month of financial data reflecting the losses, Rathbun said.
The city staff is recommending $270,000 be used to address housing, food insecurity, medical needs and childcare, both in direct assistance.
The city will administer the program in-house, said grants coordinator Jennifer Toney.
"We're proposing up to $1,000 per month per household with a three-month maximum," said Toney. Payments to assist residents who have fallen behind on their rent, mortgage and utility bills will made by the city directly to those providers, she added.
Another $150,000 is being recommended to support economic development activities such as business financial support, technical assistance and job training, among other possibilities.
The council is slated to vote on a final plan June 8.
In other action Tuesday night, the council:
• Awarded to Hoerr Construction of Goodfield a $1.85 million contract to clean and inspect, using closed circuit television equipment, 189 miles out of the city's total 335 miles of sanitary and combined sewers. The company's bid was the lowest or four submitted.
• Awarded $685,450 in annual John M. Scott Health Care Grants through funding from the John M. Scott Foundation. The amount also includes $60,000 in COVID-19 related assistance to local organizations.
• Amended the city code to prohibit local sales of tobacco products, electronic cigarettes and alternative nicotine products to anyone under the age of 21.
• Approved a $55,000 settlement with Lisa Gilmore, who was arrested after fraudulent checks were presented and cashed by someone purporting to be her at a local currency exchange in October 2019. Authorities later learned that she was a victim of identity theft.
• Awarded to Stark Excavation at $57,854 contract to construct the Wittenberg Woods Park Trail.
• Purchased a $35,925 2020 Ford transit van for use by the Bloomington Police Department's SWAT Team; two 2020 Ford Ranger pickup trucks, at $26,495 per vehicle, for use by the Community Development Department.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
