Watch now: Bloomington accepting applications to fill Carrillo vacancy

BLOOMINGTON — City officials are fielding applications from residents to represent Ward 6 on the Bloomington City Council.

The Ward 6 seat will be vacant following the resignation of current Ald. Jenn Carrillo, who announced last week they would be walking away from the council. Their time in office will end on Aug. 31, about half-way through their four-year term.

Carrillo, 31, said they were forced to surrender their seat because they will no longer live within the boundaries of Ward 6. City code mandates that a council member "live in the ward from which he or she is elected."

Ward 6 covers most of downtown Bloomington and the neighborhoods south of Washington Street and west of Morris Avenue.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe foreshadowed the application announcement at Monday's council meeting, explaining that he's "been working with staff to put together a process to fill the vacancy."

That process and Carrillo's resignation were addressed during public comment Monday by two residents who said elected officials should reconsider how city code directs the makeup of the council.

"Current city government rules pertaining to elected city council members are set up to allow for the whims of landlords and other tragedies to subvert the democratic role of the voters in Bloomington's wards," said Matt Tosko.

Carrillo during a discussion period at the end of the council meeting responded to those comments, adding that their relocating and resignation from the council represents a need to reconsider requirements for officials to serve.

"I do think that that points to ways that we have to consider changing our rules or petitioning state officials to change the rules so that this doesn't happen to someone else who is a tenant and can end up losing their seat if they are displaced," Carrillo said.

The residence where Carrillo has rented an apartment for the past three years was sold in May, and they were unable to find another apartment or house within the ward.

Residents of Ward 6 who are interested in the seat must submit an application, and "a cover letter outlining interest in the position and the applicant’s vision for the community" to the city by Aug. 13, according to a city statement released Tuesday.

An application can be found at tinyurl.com/8wnxmv9r or at The Hub, located on the first floor of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St. in Bloomington.

Applicants must be 18 and a Ward 6 resident for at least one year. An applicant also cannot be a convicted felon or have any outstanding debt with the city.

The vacancy must be filled by Oct. 30, or 60 days after Carrillo's last day on the council.

Mwilambwe will nominate an applicant for the seat, and the council will vote to approve or deny their appointment. The appointee will serve until April 30, 2022.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

