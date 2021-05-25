Watch now: Bloomington approves $5 million deal to resurface streets

BLOOMINGTON — City leaders have approved a $5.1 million contract to resurface this year sections of 36 different streets.

The Bloomington City Council on Monday unanimously gave the green light to a $5,129,185.05 agreement with Rowe Construction, a division of United Construction Midwest, for the project. UCM has won resurfacing contracts with the city five times before.

"This year we're focused a lot more on neighborhoods," public works director Kevin Kothe said. "Streets in arterial and collector locations, a lot more in the residentials. The list of streets is much longer than last year."

Nine streets were approved for resurfacing during the current 2021 fiscal year. Most of those streets have been completed, with the resurfacing of the remaining three to end by June 1.