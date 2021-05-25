Watch now: Bloomington approves $5 million deal to resurface streets

BLOOMINGTON — City leaders have approved a $5.1 million contract to resurface this year sections of 36 different streets.
The Bloomington City Council on Monday unanimously gave the green light to a $5,129,185.05 agreement with Rowe Construction, a division of United Construction Midwest, for the project. UCM has won resurfacing contracts with the city five times before.
"This year we're focused a lot more on neighborhoods," public works director Kevin Kothe said. "Streets in arterial and collector locations, a lot more in the residentials. The list of streets is much longer than last year."
Nine streets were approved for resurfacing during the current 2021 fiscal year. Most of those streets have been completed, with the resurfacing of the remaining three to end by June 1.
The annual resurfacing project is capped at $7.2 million, but has been bid-out for only $6.5 million. The remaining $677,545.51 will go toward pavement preservation. A list is still being finalized.
Three contracts totaling $1,483,035.54 were awarded to George Gildner Inc. earlier this year for sidewalk repair.
Council OKs leases of two city spaces
Council members on Monday also unanimously approved a pair of leases at city facilities.
One lease, a 5-year deal for $2,100 per month, allows the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau to use administrative and office space inside Grossinger Motors Arena.
"We thought our arena could be a perfect location — higher traffic and more visibility," city manager Tim Gleason said. "I think it offers far more in termsof space, digital signage. It just makes sense."
The bureau plans to move this summer from its current location at Central Illinois Regional Airport. It also intends to pay for updates to the arena space.
The other lease keeps the United States Postal Service downtown at its 400 N. Center St. location, inside the Market Street Parking Garage, for another 18-months at $1,276.39 per month.
Gleason said the renewed lease had been set at 36 months, but that city staff requested it be shortened to 18 months. It will expire Dec. 1, 2022.
A city staff memo said the USPS' lease is typically set for five years, but that the three year renewal was eyed "due to the age of the facility and anticipated replacement of the entire garage within a 3 to 5 year time frame."
In other business, council on Monday approved:
- purchasing up to $1 million in Neptune Water Meters and accessories from Dekalb-based Ferguson Enterprises.
- the 2021 Supportive Housing Program/Continuum of Care Grant Agreements, distributing $260,963 in Housing and Urban Development funds to five local organizations
- the $134,621.56 purchase of computer-aided police and fire dispatch software from Dallas-based Tyler Technologies
- a three-year, $69,237.50 agreement with Active Network, MaxGalaxy for software used by the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department.
- a three-year intergovernmental agreement between the city, the town of Normal, McLean County and the McLean County Soil and Water Conservation District to fund a soil conservationist position at $70,000 for year one, and $90,000 for years two and three.
- an amendment to an agreement between the PRCA and the Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois, allowing invoices up to $100,000 for veterinary care at Miller Park Zoo.
- extending to 2022 the 2019 memorandum of understanding between the city and Illinois Wesleyan University to share costs to redevelop 3 acres in the 800 block of N. Main Street.
- a special use permit to keep four chickens at 1612 W. Locust Street.
- a zoning map amendment to 1.23 acres at 1300 W. Washington Street, from B-2 Local Commercial District to M-2 General Manufacturing District.
- a zoning map amendment to 6 acres at 2441 S. Main Street, from B-1 General Commercial District, to M-1 Restricted Manufacturing District.
- a Lake Bloomington Lot Transfer and Supplemental Agreement for Lots 23 & 25 in Block 3 in Camp Kickapoo, from Joel K. and Constance R. Bankes, to Jeffrey J. and Susan E. Roloff.
- a Class LB Liquor License for the Miller Park Zoological Society's June 11 and 12 Brews at the Zoo event.