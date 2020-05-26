Watch now: Bloomington businesses will need to get Gleason's OK to operate outdoors

BLOOMINGTON — To be able to operate in an outdoor space, businesses in Bloomington will need to first get some "quick and easy" approvals before Friday from City Manager Tim Gleason.
During a virtual, online meeting Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously to amend the city's emergency declaration ordinance to give Gleason the authority to expedite allowing businesses to operate outdoors on public and private property temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Trying to be prepared and make things happen this Friday could be as simple as the restaurants and taverns or other businesses saying, 'Can I have the two parking spaces directly in front of my business?" said Gleason after the meeting.
The amendment is consistent with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement last week adding outdoor service at restaurants and bars to the list of allowed activities as the state's four regions are on pace to move into Phase 3 of the five-phase Restore Illinois reopening plan on Friday.
In Phase 3, tables outdoors will have to be 6 feet apart and away from the sidewalks. Masks also will be required for staff. Indoor dining will not be permitted until the state's reopening plan reaches Phase 4, possibly months away.
"It doesn't forego some of the public safety considerations when we are talking about potentially electrical power cords running through public spaces, that they don't become trip hazards and making sure that we still have the required walkway through there," said Gleason. "Those are things that we need to figure out, and I don't think it's going to take that much to be able approve these plans by this Friday."
Businesses that want to use their own parking lots to provide open-air dining also will require approval.
Businesses can contact Gleason, the city clerk's office or Bloomington Economic Development Director Melissa Hon.
"If (the businesses) contact any of the channels through the city that they might have contacts with, it's going to land on my desk and find a way to make it happen," said Gleason. "It may not be the full plan that they are proposing because of other things to consider, but just trying to approve some things so that they can start generating revenue on Friday, we're going to find a way."
"I don't actually see any reason why any business couldn't be open this Friday," said Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy during the meeting. "We have the staff, the ability to get these approvals in and get everybody up and running safely and securely."
Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen recommended the al fresco dining option about three weeks ago, but Tuesday night she said: "I strongly disagree with what Jamie is saying about moving forward quickly. It's not that I am against businesses starting to open. I want it done right; not rushed."
The Normal City Council is expected to adopt a similar amendment to its emergency declaration order Monday night.
That won't stop restaurants in Normal from providing, starting Friday, outdoor dining service, said Normal Mayor Chris Koos.
"We're just going to go ahead and let that happen and pass an ordinance Monday that is retroactive to Friday," said Koos, adding he opted against having a special meeting before Monday.
The amendments for both municipalities "have pretty much the same language," he added.
In other action, the Bloomington council held a public hearing about how to spend $420,034 in federal funding being proposed to address COVID-19-related needs
The amount includes $329,114 the city received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $90,920 that is being carried forward in the city's 2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Action Plan, said city grants coordinator Jennifer Toney.
The city staff is recommending $270,000 be used to address housing, food insecurity, medical needs and childcare, both in direct assistance.
The city will administer the program in-house.
"We're proposing up to $1,000 per month per household with a three-month maximum," said Toney. Payments to assist residents who have fallen behind on their rent, mortgage and utility bills will made by the city directly to those providers, she added.
Another $150,000 is being recommended to support economic development activities such as business financial support, technical assistance and job training, among other possibilities.
The six people who spoke during the hearing said they were concerned about people falling through the cracks, especially those without Social Security numbers and who entered the country illegally.
The council is slated to vote on a final plan June 8.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.