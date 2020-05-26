Watch now: Bloomington businesses will need to get Gleason's OK to operate outdoors

"It doesn't forego some of the public safety considerations when we are talking about potentially electrical power cords running through public spaces, that they don't become trip hazards and making sure that we still have the required walkway through there," said Gleason. "Those are things that we need to figure out, and I don't think it's going to take that much to be able approve these plans by this Friday."

Businesses that want to use their own parking lots to provide open-air dining also will require approval.

Businesses can contact Gleason, the city clerk's office or Bloomington Economic Development Director Melissa Hon.

"If (the businesses) contact any of the channels through the city that they might have contacts with, it's going to land on my desk and find a way to make it happen," said Gleason. "It may not be the full plan that they are proposing because of other things to consider, but just trying to approve some things so that they can start generating revenue on Friday, we're going to find a way."

"I don't actually see any reason why any business couldn't be open this Friday," said Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy during the meeting. "We have the staff, the ability to get these approvals in and get everybody up and running safely and securely."