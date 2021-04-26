Watch now: Bloomington calls on Pritzker to enact pause on utility shutoffs

The resolution also encourages the Illinois Senate to pass House Bill 2877, which if signed into law would "administer Federal dollars directly to housing and utility providers based on each eligible household’s financial need rather than a flat or fixed amount."

Crabill, also an attorney at State Farm, explained the bill "cuts out a step in the process" by giving money directly to utilities and landlords, which "may lessen the need for shutoffs."

At least 581 households within city limits had their utility services disconnected between September and November 2020, according to council materials submitted alongside the proposed resolution.

The bill would also limit foreclosures through July 31 and mandates the sealing of eviction court files if a case meets certain requirements.

It passed out of the Illinois House on March 18. State Rep. Dan Brady voted against the measure, while State Rep. Keith Sommer voted present. The Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday.