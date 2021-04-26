Watch now: Bloomington calls on Pritzker to enact pause on utility shutoffs

BLOOMINGTON — City leaders are calling for Gov. JB Pritzker to enact a 30-day mandatory moratorium on utility shutoffs that result from nonpayment from customers.
The Bloomington City Council on Monday unanimously passed a resolution that urges Pritzker to use his emergency powers to implement the pause without means testing.
"Basically the resolution is saying that there is still a pandemic risk especially if people's power or other utilities are turned off," said Ward 8 Ald. Jeff Crabill, who introduced and sponsored the resolution.
Over the weekend, 162 new cases of the virus were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department, bringing the total number of known cases to 17,262 since the onset of the pandemic.
The resolution states that "the termination and disconnection of utility service by any utility provider, whether private for-profit, non-profit, public, or cooperative, for failure to pay for such service constitutes a pandemic safety risk" until the state has reached "at least herd immunity" and funds are distributed through the bill.
The resolution also encourages the Illinois Senate to pass House Bill 2877, which if signed into law would "administer Federal dollars directly to housing and utility providers based on each eligible household’s financial need rather than a flat or fixed amount."
Crabill, also an attorney at State Farm, explained the bill "cuts out a step in the process" by giving money directly to utilities and landlords, which "may lessen the need for shutoffs."
At least 581 households within city limits had their utility services disconnected between September and November 2020, according to council materials submitted alongside the proposed resolution.
The bill would also limit foreclosures through July 31 and mandates the sealing of eviction court files if a case meets certain requirements.
It passed out of the Illinois House on March 18. State Rep. Dan Brady voted against the measure, while State Rep. Keith Sommer voted present. The Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday.
If passed by the Senate, the bill needs to pass the House again and requires Pritzker's signature for it to go into effect.
Pritzker this month also extended the statewide eviction moratorium to May 1, and suspended until June 30 two provisions in state law that set income thresholds for residents to be eligible for utility assistance.
The council on April 13 extended a year-old pause on water shutoffs, despite a recommendation from city staff to not reinstate it.
Can you identify these Bloomington-Normal locations from aerial photos? 👀
Mystery location 1
Mystery location 2
Mystery location 3
Mystery location 4
Mystery location 5
Your support helps fund local journalism
Mystery location 6
Mystery location 7
Mystery location 8
Mystery location 9
Mystery location 10
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert