Watch now: Bloomington City Council candidates diverge, agree on plans for public safety, economic development

BLOOMINGTON — Chasms and consensus over approaches to public safety, economic development and infrastructure emerged Wednesday among the eight candidates running for the four contested seats on the Bloomington City Council.
Hosted by Pantagraph Media, the debate featuring Ward 3 candidates Willie Holton Halbert and Sheila Montney; Ward 5 candidates Nick Becker and Patrick Lawler; Ward 7 candidates Mary "Mollie" Ward and Kelby Cumpston; and Ward 9 candidates Tom Crumpler and Jim Fruin was the first time all contenders were in conversation publicly.
From the opening minutes, candidates pushed to showcase their experience and qualifications to serve on the council. Of all eight candidates, one — Fruin, who served on the council for nearly 20 years — has previously held elected public office. Ward, who currently serves as the Ward 7 alderman, was appointed to the position.
Another early wedge driven between all candidates was on the topic of public safety funding.
Halbert, Lawler and Cumpston — all are members of the progressive-branded People First Coalition — and Crumpler advocated for redirecting money that would typically be spent on the police department toward paying for hiring social workers, funding mental health services and establishing substance abuse programs.
"I think that they way to divest immediately is to also simultaneously reinvest," Cumpston said.
Becker, Montney, Fruin and Ward agreed that those areas should be funded, but that they shouldn't be paid for by reducing the department's budget. Montney and Becker have received matching $11,900 campaign contributions from the Policemen's Benevolent & Protective Association of Illinois, according to state records.
"There has been a move afoot among some members of the council to even hypothetically talk about reducing the police force by 10% across the board in terms of budget in the next few weeks," Ward said. "Frankly I think that kind of talk is irresponsible. That would represent roughly 20 to 30 police officers."
All candidates agreed that as the city moves toward a post-pandemic economy, emphasis should be placed on supporting existing small businesses and incentivizing new businesses to build. The city, they said, should also continue to create and fund programs like direct-aid grants to individuals and small businesses, but only if the money is distributed equitably and efficiently.
"We have funds in our city that are available, but because of the red tape and paperwork, people are just waiting for that to be done," Halbert said.
If elected, Cumpston said he'd push to establish a local hire ordinance, while Ward said she wants a "comprehensive review" of the city code to "eliminate unnecessary barriers" to starting businesses.
Many candidates also spoke favorably of a proposed standardized incentive program that would abate property taxes for up to five years for companies looking to build within the Bloomington-Normal Enterprise Zone.
"We need to focus on the economic development so we can spread the tax base and drive the infrastructure improvements that we need, which will then, that economic development also trickles into the jobs in the housing and so forth," Becker said.
"Too often I think tax abatement is not used judiciously and those abated property taxes are passed on so others have to pay them," Crumpler said.
Candidates also agreed that aging infrastructure was a problem in their wards, and that to fix roads and sewers the city should continue to levy a share of the 8 cent local motor fuel tax toward those projects.
"The discipline is there to truly use it to redirect and fund the roads," Montney said.
Lawler said that he supported the motor fuel tax, but "generally speaking," he's "not a huge fan" of some local use taxes because they disproportionately impact people who earn a lower wage.
"I think we need to make sure that we're basing our taxes on people's ability to pay," Lawler said.
Pantagraph Media is holding debates for Normal mayor on March 23, Bloomington mayor on March 31 and Normal Town Council on April 1. All of those are at 5:30 p.m.
