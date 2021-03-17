Watch now: Bloomington City Council candidates diverge, agree on plans for public safety, economic development

"I think that they way to divest immediately is to also simultaneously reinvest," Cumpston said.

Becker, Montney, Fruin and Ward agreed that those areas should be funded, but that they shouldn't be paid for by reducing the department's budget. Montney and Becker have received matching $11,900 campaign contributions from the Policemen's Benevolent & Protective Association of Illinois, according to state records.

"There has been a move afoot among some members of the council to even hypothetically talk about reducing the police force by 10% across the board in terms of budget in the next few weeks," Ward said. "Frankly I think that kind of talk is irresponsible. That would represent roughly 20 to 30 police officers."

All candidates agreed that as the city moves toward a post-pandemic economy, emphasis should be placed on supporting existing small businesses and incentivizing new businesses to build. The city, they said, should also continue to create and fund programs like direct-aid grants to individuals and small businesses, but only if the money is distributed equitably and efficiently.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have funds in our city that are available, but because of the red tape and paperwork, people are just waiting for that to be done," Halbert said.