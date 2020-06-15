Watch now: Bloomington City Council Committee of the Whole meeting is Monday evening

×
BLOOMINGTON — City Council is holding a committee of the whole meeting Monday evening.
The council will consider two initiatives proposed last month by Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy, including revising earlier Downtown Task Force recommendations.
Maria Nagle is covering the meeting and will have updates at . Pantagraph.com PHOTOS: Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market returns to the square
Amanda Lingenfelter, a worker at Cook Farm in Bloomington, examined produce as customers shopped in the open air Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, Saturday, June 13, 2020. Saturday was the first day the market was officially open to tents on the street as the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.
Sarah Andrews of Peoria carried a bunch of dried flowers that she purchased at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Lee Hill, livestock manager at PrairiErth Farm in rural Atlanta, directed customers through the farm's tents as they shopped in the open air Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Customers formed a line as they shopped at the PrairiErth Farm tent at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Customers shopped at the Troyer Family Gardens tent in the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Recently harvested green onions were on sale at the Troyer Family Gardens tent in the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Kohlrabi was on sale at the Troyer Family Gardens tent in the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Giant asparagus was on sale at the Olive Berry Acres tent from Mazon at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, Saturday, June 13, 2020.
A new line of CBD products and custom soaps were sale at the Little River Farmstead tent from Hopedale at the downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Lydia Ochs of the Cook Farm in Bloomington, sorted herbs as customers shopped in the open air Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, Saturday, June 13, 2020. Saturday was the first day the market was officially open to tents on the street as the economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
