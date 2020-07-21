Watch now: Bloomington city council discuss $172 million water improvement plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A $172 million plan to improve the city's water quality and system over the course of 20 years could be approved by council members as early as next week.

Council members on Monday discussed the Water Master Plan, which has been in the works for about two years. The $172 million project that would take place over the course of 20 years was proposed as an effort toward having a sustainable and responsible water supply.

The costs are broken down into the following categories:

Staff/services - $9 million

Water quality and regulatory improvements - $11 million

Non-revenue water reduction and smart cities technology - $20 million

Water distribution system improvements (prioritized over 20 years) - $53 million

Facilities improvements - $79 million

Kevin Kothe, the city’s public works director, said the plan would also improve and upgrade drinking water.