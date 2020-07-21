Watch now: Bloomington city council discuss $172 million water improvement plan

BLOOMINGTON — A $172 million plan to improve the city's water quality and system over the course of 20 years could be approved by council members as early as next week.
Council members on Monday discussed the Water Master Plan, which has been in the works for about two years. The $172 million project that would take place over the course of 20 years was proposed as an effort toward having a sustainable and responsible water supply.
Watch now: Bloomington city council members discuss updates on Connect Transit; Water improvement plan
BLOOMINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has had a damaging effect on the finances of Connect …
The costs are broken down into the following categories:
- Staff/services - $9 million
- Water quality and regulatory improvements - $11 million
- Non-revenue water reduction and smart cities technology - $20 million
- Water distribution system improvements (prioritized over 20 years) - $53 million
- Facilities improvements - $79 million
Kevin Kothe, the city’s public works director, said the plan would also improve and upgrade drinking water.
Council members heard from Amrou Atassi, a CDM Smith consultant who is working on the project. Atassi said additional goals of the plan are to meet the water demands of the city, comply with current and future regulations, identify capital improvements and estimates for the water system among additional measures.
Officials said it has been several years the city has seen a similar analysis of the water system. But some council members had questions about the cost, expressing concern over if costs could go up in the future.
“The (costs) are in today’s dollars and would need to be adjusted to the year, if that is in ten years or 20 years, hopefully not but they are not future costs beyond today,” Atassi said.
Kothe said the plan gives city staff a good idea of what the next ten years would look like. Council members could vote on adopting the plan as early as their next council meeting on Monday, July 27.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.