Watch now: Bloomington City Council meeting Monday evening

BLOOMINGTON — The City Council will consider Monday night approving a resolution to acquire up to $500,000 in land for right-of-way and easements to extend Hamilton Road through a state highway and local agreement that calls for federal participation.
If approved, federal money would be used to reimburse the city for $400,000, or 80% of the cost of extending the road between Bunn Street and Commerce Parkway.
When completed, the project will close the gap in the four-lane, east-west arterial route on the city's south end that has been underway since the 1990s. Construction of 3,000 feet of new four-lane arterial road between Bunn and Commerce had been delayed multiple times because of a lack of funding and the complexities and cost associated with crossing an active railroad line.
The city is applying for $5.425 million in federal funds for the connection through a U.S. Department of Transportation grant program, Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe said. If awarded, the city would match the grant with $2.325 million in local funds to cover the $7.75 million project cost.
Maria Nagle is covering the meeting and will have updates at Pantagraph.com.
