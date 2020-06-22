Watch now: Bloomington City Council meeting Monday evening

When completed, the project will close the gap in the four-lane, east-west arterial route on the city's south end that has been underway since the 1990s. Construction of 3,000 feet of new four-lane arterial road between Bunn and Commerce had been delayed multiple times because of a lack of funding and the complexities and cost associated with crossing an active railroad line.

The city is applying for $5.425 million in federal funds for the connection through a U.S. Department of Transportation grant program, Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe said. If awarded, the city would match the grant with $2.325 million in local funds to cover the $7.75 million project cost.