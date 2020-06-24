Watch now: Bloomington City Council meeting Wednesday evening

The city is applying for $5.425 million in federal funds for the connection through a U.S. Department of Transportation grant program, Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe said. If awarded, the city would match the grant with $2.325 million in local funds to cover the $7.75 million project cost.

The public meetings that were on Monday night also will have to be redone, Mayor Tari Renner said. One hearing was about amending a citizens' participation plan to include $420,034 in federal funding to address COVID-19-related needs.

The other hearing was to get public feedback on committing local funds as part of applying for $4.5 million through the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure Grant program for the unrelated Locust/Colton Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Elimination Project.

A local match of $170,000 is required for the grant to pay for the estimated $4.67 million cost for phase two of the project.