Watch now: Bloomington City Council meeting Wednesday evening

BLOOMINGTON — Technology failures Monday prevented the public and media outlets from viewing Bloomington City Council's meeting, so the meeting is being redone on Wednesday evening.
Council will consider approving a resolution to acquire up to $500,000 in land for right-of-way and easements to extend Hamilton Road through a state highway and local agreement that calls for federal participation.
If approved, federal money would be used to reimburse the city for $400,000, or 80% of the cost of extending the road between Bunn Street and Commerce Parkway.
When completed, the project will close the gap in the four-lane, east-west arterial route on the city's south end that has been underway since the 1990s. Construction of 3,000 feet of new four-lane arterial road between Bunn and Commerce had been delayed multiple times because of a lack of funding and the complexities and cost associated with crossing an active railroad line.
The city is applying for $5.425 million in federal funds for the connection through a U.S. Department of Transportation grant program, Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe said. If awarded, the city would match the grant with $2.325 million in local funds to cover the $7.75 million project cost.
The public meetings that were on Monday night also will have to be redone, Mayor Tari Renner said. One hearing was about amending a citizens' participation plan to include $420,034 in federal funding to address COVID-19-related needs.
The other hearing was to get public feedback on committing local funds as part of applying for $4.5 million through the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure Grant program for the unrelated Locust/Colton Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Elimination Project.
A local match of $170,000 is required for the grant to pay for the estimated $4.67 million cost for phase two of the project.
The sewer outlets at Locust and Colton streets operate under a permit from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. The permit includes a schedule for eliminating combined sewer overflow by separating the storm water and sanitary systems by 2030.
According to Renner, Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo and Ward 8 Alderman Jeff Crabill said during the public hearing that they want businesses owned by minorities or women to be given preference when contracts for the project are awarded.
The council also will act on:
• Voting on committing the $170,000 local match for the state grant for the Locust/Colton Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Elimination Project.
• Ratifying a labor contract for about 35 members of the Machinist Lodge 1000, which was the last union representing city employees to agree to provisions that limit pension spikes by eliminating the way sick leave buyback is paid.
The city ended the benefit after April 30 for classified (non-union) employees and in labor contracts negotiated with several other groups of employees represented by unions.
• Amending the city's emergency declaration ordinance due to the COVID-19 pandemic to extend the moratorium on interest, fines and penalties for city utility payments, food and beverage taxes, parking tickets and city ordinance violations for 90 days after the region begins Phase 4 of the state's Restore Illinois Plan, which is expected to be on Friday.
Reporter Maria Nagle is covering the meeting and will provide updates at Pantagraph.com.
