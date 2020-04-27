WATCH NOW: Bloomington City Council meets

Our earlier story ...
BLOOMINGTON — Local liquor establishments, whose video gambling machines were shut down by state order during the COVID-19 pandemic, may not have to pay the city's license renewal fee until after the order is lifted.
The City Council is expected to vote Monday night to amend the city's emergency declaration order. It would allow the city's video gambling fee to be paid 10 business days after the Illinois Gaming Board resumes statewide video gaming operations, said Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus.
Those seeking a new license would have to pay the fee when the license is issued, he added. Earlier, the city extended its April 1 renewal deadline to April 24 because of the unprecedented public health crisis.
City staff are still discussing, but have not decided, whether to issue a credit toward the fee for the time the machines have been shut off, said Tyus on Friday.
On Monday, Tyus said the council will be voting Monday night on reimbursing license holders a percentage of the license fee based on the number of days the video gaming machines are not operating.
The council also will consider awarding contracts for more than $6.5 million in street resurfacing and sidewalk repairs, and $2 million for sewer maintenance and related equipment.
The council will vote on the items during a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday that will be live-streamed through the city's YouTube channel.
"Over the years, both the council and the public have expressed that fixing our streets and sidewalks is a priority," said Tyus. "We made some decisions over the last year to dedicate the financial resources to do that.
"We also know that we're in the midst of a pandemic and we are watching the situation very carefully," he added.
The streets and sidewalk expenses could grow to about $7.3 million if another project is bid later this year, said Tyus.
"We budgeted about $8.2 million (for streets and sidewalks) but we won't spend that much," he added. "We are holding back a little more than $1.2 million in expenses out of concerns about how revenues will be impacted by the pandemic."
Most of the bids for the road work came in lower than expected, said Tyus.
At the meeting, the heads of several organizations will address the council about aid and services they are providing for businesses and residents impacted by the virus.
McLean County Administrator Camille Rodriguez and Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council CEO Patrick Hoban will provide details about the McLean County Targeted Development Loan Program, a fund that was recently amended to lend money to small- to medium-size businesses that have reduced operations because of the coronavirus outbreak.
PATH Executive Director Karen Zangerle and United Way of McLean County board Chairman Phani Aytum and Executive Director David Taylor will talk about community resources their agencies are providing.
Separately, the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department has asked the council to consider rejecting a $35,000 bid to purchase 340 trees.
"Due to operational and staffing conditions of the Park Maintenance Division related to COVID-19, the department has decided not to purchase the trees for spring planting," according to a staff memo to the council. The trees will be purchased and planted in the fall.
Contracts
City public works staff are recommending approval of a $4.2 contract with Rowe Construction, a division of United Contractors Midwest, to resurface 10 portions of streets this summer. In March, the council waived the technical bidding requirements and authorized staff to negotiate a contract with Rowe.
That contract, along with other asphalt and concrete projects, sewer maintenance and equipment, are listed on the council's consent agenda, which typically contains routine matters that are approved in a single vote.
They include:
• An $891,975 contract with Stark Excavating Inc. to improve Lutz Road from Morris Avenue to the entrance of the Luther Oaks retirement community.
• A $1 million contract with J.G. Stewart Contractors for sidewalk and curb replacements for sidewalk improvements.
• A $1.58 million contract with George Gildner Inc. for maintenance and emergency and non-emergency utility repairs.
Those three companies submitted the lowest bids.
• The $462,287 purchase of a Vactor sewer cleaner from Coe Equipment of Rochester through Sourcewell, a cooperative purchasing program that provides volume discounts for its members.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
