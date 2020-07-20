Watch now: Bloomington city council members discuss updates on Connect Transit; Water improvement plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has had a damaging effect on the finances of Connect Transit, officials from the transportation service told Bloomington City Council members Monday.

Discussion occurred during the council's committee of the whole meeting, when members also discussed a $172 million plan that would improve Bloomington water quality over the course of 20 years.

“Connect Transit is in survival mode right now," said Ryan Whitehouse, chairman of the Connect Transit board of trustees. "We are just trying to keep the bus steady."

General manager Isaac Thorne told council members that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way the service operates. It has had to suspend fares, require face coverings for riders, and spend roughly $6,000 on cleaning and sanitization supplies alone, he said.

Connect Transit received $9.1 million through the CARES Act, which Thorne said they could potentially have to use entirely to make up for lost revenue and increased costs because of the pandemic.

“We don’t know how much IDOT will reimburse us,” Whitehouse said, referring to the state department of transportation.