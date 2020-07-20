Watch now: Bloomington city council members discuss updates on Connect Transit; Water improvement plan

BLOOMINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has had a damaging effect on the finances of Connect Transit, officials from the transportation service told Bloomington City Council members Monday.
Discussion occurred during the council's committee of the whole meeting, when members also discussed a $172 million plan that would improve Bloomington water quality over the course of 20 years.
“Connect Transit is in survival mode right now," said Ryan Whitehouse, chairman of the Connect Transit board of trustees. "We are just trying to keep the bus steady."
General manager Isaac Thorne told council members that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way the service operates. It has had to suspend fares, require face coverings for riders, and spend roughly $6,000 on cleaning and sanitization supplies alone, he said.
Connect Transit received $9.1 million through the CARES Act, which Thorne said they could potentially have to use entirely to make up for lost revenue and increased costs because of the pandemic.
“We don’t know how much IDOT will reimburse us,” Whitehouse said, referring to the state department of transportation.
Council members were still discussing the service's financial situation at the time of The Pantagraph's press deadline. Visit pantagraph.com for more coverage.
Earlier in the evening, council members heard from city staff who have been working for two years on a $172 million Water Master Plan that would, over the course of 20 years, improve city efforts toward having a sustainable and responsible water supply.
Officials said the city's water system has not been analyzed for several years.
Kevin Kothe, the city's public works director, said the plan gives city staff a good idea of what the next ten years would look like. Council members could vote on adopting the plan as early as their next council meeting on Monday, July 27.
Council members were expected to hear an annual report from the Public Safety and Community Relations Board and consider a declaration that would make Juneteenth a city holiday in Bloomington.
To the Apple!
Kenneth Pierson
Mike VandeGarde
Rick's night
Cage coaches and star players
Tarise Bryson
So long, Horton...Hello, Redbird Arena
Steve Hansell
ISU veterans
Members of the Illinois State basketball teams from 1982-85
Looking for help
ISU basketball: How good can it be?
Illinois State basketball squad
Jankovich plans up-tempo style
Rico Hill
Lloyd Phillips
My rebound
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.