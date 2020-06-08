Watch now: Bloomington City Council to vote on ending VenuWorks management tenure

BLOOMINGTON — City Council is meeting Monday evening to vote on the termination of the management agreement with Ames, Iowa-based VenuWorks.
The meeting is expected to start with a discussion by Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, council members and City Manager Tim Gleason about events that happened last week in Bloomington and Normal that were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
In other action, the council will consider:
• Updating plans to include spending $420,034 in federal funding to address COVID-19 related needs. City staff is recommending $270,000 be used to address housing, food insecurity, medical needs and childcare under a city-administered, in-house program. Another $150,000 is being recommended to support economic development activities.
• Approving a $280,328 contract with Western Waterproofing Co. Inc. of Springfield for police department parking garage repairs.
• Approving a $628,316 contract with Stark Excavating Inc. of Bloomington for the Sunset Road water main replacement project.
• Approving a compliance commitment agreement to address violations in a notice from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in February. The notice was received after the city self-reported an unpermitted discharge from the city's lime sludge lagoons into Money Creek.
