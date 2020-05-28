Watch now: Bloomington city manager addresses restaurant/bar rules

In Phase 3, tables outdoors will have to be 6 feet apart and away from the sidewalks. Masks also will be required for staff. Indoor dining will not be permitted until the state's reopening plan reaches Phase 4, which would happen in July at the earliest.

"It doesn't forego some of the public safety considerations when we are talking about potentially electrical power cords running through public spaces, that they don't become trip hazards and making sure that we still have the required walkway through there," said Gleason. "Those are things that we need to figure out, and I don't think it's going to take that much to be able approve these plans by this Friday."

Businesses that want to use their own parking lots to provide open-air dining also will require approval.

Businesses can contact Gleason, the city clerk's office or Bloomington Economic Development Director Melissa Hon.