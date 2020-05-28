Watch now: Bloomington city manager addresses restaurant/bar rules

BLOOMINGTON — City Manager Tim Gleason has released a video discussing city rules ahead of Friday's changes to restaurant and bar regulations.
Watch here:
As reported Tuesday:
To be able to operate in an outdoor space, businesses in Bloomington will need to first get some "quick and easy" approvals before Friday from Gleason.
During a virtual, online meeting Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously to amend the city's emergency declaration ordinance to give Gleason the authority to expedite allowing businesses to operate outdoors on public and private property temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Trying to be prepared and make things happen this Friday could be as simple as the restaurants and taverns or other businesses saying, 'Can I have the two parking spaces directly in front of my business?" said Gleason after the meeting.
The amendment is consistent with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement last week adding outdoor service at restaurants and bars to the list of allowed activities as the state's four regions are on pace to move into Phase 3 of the five-phase Restore Illinois reopening plan on Friday.
In Phase 3, tables outdoors will have to be 6 feet apart and away from the sidewalks. Masks also will be required for staff. Indoor dining will not be permitted until the state's reopening plan reaches Phase 4, which would happen in July at the earliest.
"It doesn't forego some of the public safety considerations when we are talking about potentially electrical power cords running through public spaces, that they don't become trip hazards and making sure that we still have the required walkway through there," said Gleason. "Those are things that we need to figure out, and I don't think it's going to take that much to be able approve these plans by this Friday."
Businesses that want to use their own parking lots to provide open-air dining also will require approval.
Businesses can contact Gleason, the city clerk's office or Bloomington Economic Development Director Melissa Hon.
"If (the businesses) contact any of the channels through the city that they might have contacts with, it's going to land on my desk and find a way to make it happen," said Gleason. "It may not be the full plan that they are proposing because of other things to consider, but just trying to approve some things so that they can start generating revenue on Friday, we're going to find a way."
"I don't actually see any reason why any business couldn't be open this Friday," said Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy during the meeting. "We have the staff, the ability to get these approvals in and get everybody up and running safely and securely."
Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen recommended the al fresco dining option about three weeks ago, but Tuesday night she said: "I strongly disagree with what Jamie is saying about moving forward quickly. It's not that I am against businesses starting to open. I want it done right; not rushed."
The Normal City Council is expected to adopt a similar amendment to its emergency declaration order Monday night.
That won't stop restaurants in Normal from providing, starting Friday, outdoor dining service, said Normal Mayor Chris Koos.
"We're just going to go ahead and let that happen and pass an ordinance Monday that is retroactive to Friday," said Koos, adding he opted against having a special meeting before Monday.
The amendments for both municipalities "have pretty much the same language," he added.
