Watch now: Bloomington city manager gets raise, contract extension

BLOOMINGTON — Council members on Monday approved a raise and contract extension for City Manager Tim Gleason.

Gleason first started with the city in June 2018, coming from the same position in Decatur. Council voted unanimously to award him a 3% raise, bringing his base salary to $197,219. The raise would be retroactive for July 23.

An extension of his employment through July 2024 was also approved by council during an open session meeting on Monday.

