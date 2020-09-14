 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Bloomington city manager gets raise, contract extension
0 comments

Watch now: Bloomington city manager gets raise, contract extension

{{featured_button_text}}
Bloomington City Council September 14, 2020

Bloomington City Council Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy, top row right, speaks during Monday night's meeting.

BLOOMINGTON — Council members on Monday approved a raise and contract extension for City Manager Tim Gleason.

Gleason first started with the city in June 2018, coming from the same position in Decatur. Council voted unanimously to award him a 3% raise, bringing his base salary to $197,219. The raise would be retroactive for July 23. 

An extension of his employment through July 2024 was also approved by council during an open session meeting on Monday. 

How much do Central Illinois city managers earn?

+1 
Gleason Tim mug

Gleason 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A trip to the zoo is like Independence Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News