Watch now: Bloomington City Services Hub to launch Monday

BLOOMINGTON — A city help desk that executive staff have labeled a "one-stop shop" and a "front door to the city" for residents will launch next week from a new location.
The City Services Hub will open at 8 a.m. Monday at its new site on the first floor of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St.
"A place where residents and others who want to interact with the city can have almost a white-glove service," Deputy city manager Billy Tyus said of "The Hub" during Monday's Bloomington City Council meeting.
"They can get all their questions answered, they can apply for grants and services, they can do all those things at one location," Tyus said. "In a place that is rooted first and foremost in customer service."
A test of that concept has been ongoing from the Grossinger Motors Arena since last summer, amid the coronavirus pandemic. That location will close Friday at noon.
The new space was formerly occupied by the Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department. It can be accessed from the northside Washington Street entrance, and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The city paid $9,898.62 last month to Bloomington-based screen printer Meltdown Creative Works for signage throughout the space, according to the May 10 Bills and Payroll Report.
Nine representatives from five departments — including PRCA, legal, public works and economic and community development — will staff the hub daily. Private meeting rooms for virtual conferencing with other departments are also in the hub.
City Clerk Leslie Yocum said on Monday one of the goals of the center is to improve public access to municipal government.
"If we're customer centric, and the citizens and the businesses are who we're here to serve, then we should be coming to them, not giving them the runaround of where to go," Yocum said.
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert