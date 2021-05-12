Watch now: Bloomington City Services Hub to launch Monday

BLOOMINGTON — A city help desk that executive staff have labeled a "one-stop shop" and a "front door to the city" for residents will launch next week from a new location.

The City Services Hub will open at 8 a.m. Monday at its new site on the first floor of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St.

"A place where residents and others who want to interact with the city can have almost a white-glove service," Deputy city manager Billy Tyus said of "The Hub" during Monday's Bloomington City Council meeting.

"They can get all their questions answered, they can apply for grants and services, they can do all those things at one location," Tyus said. "In a place that is rooted first and foremost in customer service."

A test of that concept has been ongoing from the Grossinger Motors Arena since last summer, amid the coronavirus pandemic. That location will close Friday at noon.