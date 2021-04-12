Watch now: Bloomington council adopts record $251.7 million budget

The proposed FY 2022 general fund balance, which accounts for 44% of the total budget, is still sitting at $109.1 million. That's a 1.1% decrease from the $110.2 million general fund adopted in FY 2021.

Of the $109.1 million in the general fund, $58.6 million will go toward public safety, while $11.7 million will go toward parks, recreation and cultural arts. Another combined $16.8 million will go toward administrative costs.

Before the budget passed, Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo seconded a motion by Ward 8 Ald. Jeff Crabill to reduce the city's police department budget from $21 million to $20 million. He said the money saved by the cut would go back into the general fund.

Crabill's motion ultimately failed on a 7 to 2 vote, with many council members explaining that reducing the department's budget wouldn't be feasible because of staffing shortages and mandates from the state for future public safety spending.

Other council members also acknowledged Monday's vote wouldn't preclude them from amending the department's budget in the future.