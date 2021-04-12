Watch now: Bloomington council adopts record $251.7 million budget

BLOOMINGTON — Following a failed motion to reduce the Bloomington police department's budget, city leaders on Monday approved a record-setting $251.7 million spending plan for the new fiscal year that begins May 1.
The Bloomington City Council voted 8 to 1 to adopt the fiscal year 2022 budget, codifying a 9.3% total increase from the current $230.3 million FY 2021 budget.
"This FY 2022 budget is one that we're extremely proud of," City Manager Tim Gleason said, explaining how some parts of the budget have remained flat, while spending on infrastructure has increased. "We find a way to live within our means...government is not getting bigger."
Nearly a quarter — $61.3 million — of the proposed budget will go toward funding capital and infrastructure projects, many of which Bloomington has had in the works for years, city finance officials have said.
Previous forecasts had capped that total at $59.9 million, representing a 46.4% increase from the previous budget.
A $1.4 million boost was approved late last month when the council voted 8 to 1 to OK the project management plan, design concept and budget estimate for the renovation of the O'Neil Pool and Park on the city's west side.
The project was earmarked for $10.3 million. It is now estimated to cost $11,812,771, with a 10% contingency.
Also tucked into the capital projects fund is $7.2 million for road repairs, which the council has already authorized, and a $100,000 line item for hiring a consulting firm to evaluate and recommend the best future use of the 47-year-old Market Street parking deck.
City finance director Scott Rathbun said "most of the revenues are starting to rebound nicely," but that it was still best to enter 2022 "with caution."
The proposed FY 2022 general fund balance, which accounts for 44% of the total budget, is still sitting at $109.1 million. That's a 1.1% decrease from the $110.2 million general fund adopted in FY 2021.
Of the $109.1 million in the general fund, $58.6 million will go toward public safety, while $11.7 million will go toward parks, recreation and cultural arts. Another combined $16.8 million will go toward administrative costs.
Before the budget passed, Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo seconded a motion by Ward 8 Ald. Jeff Crabill to reduce the city's police department budget from $21 million to $20 million. He said the money saved by the cut would go back into the general fund.
Crabill's motion ultimately failed on a 7 to 2 vote, with many council members explaining that reducing the department's budget wouldn't be feasible because of staffing shortages and mandates from the state for future public safety spending.
Other council members also acknowledged Monday's vote wouldn't preclude them from amending the department's budget in the future.
"If we decide down the road that data warrants moving money from the police budget, that we're investing in another way, that compliments whatever it is that we need to get done, I don't see why we can't amend in the future," Ward 4 Ald. Julie Emig said.
Council members also fundamentally disagreed waiting so late in the process to amend the department's budget.
"You had the better part of a year to address the situation," Ward 5 Ald. Joni Painter said. "To make this motion at the last minute, quite frankly, I think is one of the most outstanding displays of laziness."
Carrillo, the only "no" vote, said she voted against the budget "on the basis of the increase to the police budget because it's a commitment I made to my constituents."
