Watch now: Bloomington council appoints Jamie Mathy as mayor pro tem

When presented with that calculus last week, Mathy confirmed he'd be comfortable operating in the role, which he described as "no huge deal."

The role carries some responsibilities essential for government to function.

In the absence or disability of the mayor, city code permits the mayor pro tem to preside over City Council meetings, call special sessions of the city council and exercise the other powers granted to the mayor under the code, like signing ordinances.

While temporarily acting as mayor, the mayor pro tem cannot simultaneously vote as a council member.

"Somebody's going to have to show me how the podium works when we get back in there," Mathy joked after his appointment. "I know it seemed to be a long-term issue for (former) Mayor (Tari) Renner."

Mathy, a longtime resident who owns Red Racoon Games, 309 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, first joined the City Council in February 2013 when then-Mayor Steve Stockton appointed him to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of former Ward 1 Ald. Bernie Anderson.