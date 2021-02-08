Watch now: Bloomington council approves adding vote-empowered youth to police review board

BLOOMINGTON — City leaders on Monday expanded the size of the city police oversight board, approving the addition of two youth member positions that carry the same voting ability as the board's seven adult members.
Under the ordinance passed by the Bloomington City Council, two residents, ages 16 to 21, can serve single-year terms on the Bloomington Public Safety and Community Relations Board.
They will be appointed by the board, approved by the council and required to "take an active role in commission activities," the ordinance reads.
Council was expected to vote on adding the youth members, but the initial draft of the ordinance did not grant the members voting powers.
A motion to amend the ordinance granting that power was made by Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo after a pair of residents — Zachary Gittrich and Trabin Gaffney — said the council should consider enhancing the role of the youth members.
"If these youth members have no vote, then this is performative only," Gaffney said in an email.
That sentiment largely reverberated with most council members, who discussed the suggested change for nearly 30 minutes.
Carrillo, who at a council meeting in July said she wanted to see a youth member added to the board, said Monday that if the council "takes the voices of youth seriously," then it should give them voting power.
Ward 2 Ald. Donna Boelen said adding two youth votes would "tip the scales," and that having non-voting youth members does not mean those perspectives would not be represented on the board.
"I have confidence in the people that are on the board currently to be good listeners," Boelen said. "They've proved to be such so far. I would just like to pass it the way it is, and just listen to the young people. I think the board will listen to them also."
Ward 7 Ald. Mollie Ward disagreed, arguing that the age range outlined in the ordinance implies a certain level of maturity. Seventeen-year-olds can serve in the military and 16-year-olds can be emancipated by the criminal justice system, Ward said.
"I just think it seems very arbitrary that we choose this age range and adults and children together, but then we say they aren't allowed to vote in this capacity," Ward said.
Noting that she served on the council that conceived the board, Ward 9 Ald. Kim Bray said city creators were intentional when they carved out the limited-role for youth members.
"The work of the board is confidential, it's very controversial, perhaps," Bray said. "Let's have some experience in embedding our youth into the piece about the community conversations, of course, and their inputs, and let's allow space later for a voting role if that would seem like a good fit."
The board was created in 2017 at the request of an alliance of community organizations, including Not in Our Town, American Civil Liberties Union of Central Illinois, NAACP, YWCA of McLean County and Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal.
It largely serves as an advisory board to the police chief and city manager, tasked with the ability to review appeals of complaints made to, and resolved by, the police department about police conduct.
The council in October expanded the board's duties to include building community outreach, anticipating and preventing problems, and making recommendations to the city based on public input and analysis of data.
Ward 4 Ald. Julie Emig said she supports the voting ability because of the nature of the board itself.
"They definitely convene to provide community input, to be responsive, to engage in these conversations about how we can make better bridges between law enforcement and our community," Emig said. "If they are participating in conversation and discussion then it seems any recommendations they make as a unit, or furthering of the agenda, should be considered across the board."
Council ultimately voted 7 to 2 to approve the amended version of the ordinance, allowing the two youth positions to have voting power.
Voting against the amended ordinance were Boelen and Bray.
The following vote, to approve adding the two youth positions — with voting powers — to the board, passed unanimously.
