Watch now: Bloomington council approves adding vote-empowered youth to police review board

Ward 2 Ald. Donna Boelen said adding two youth votes would "tip the scales," and that having non-voting youth members does not mean those perspectives would not be represented on the board.

"I have confidence in the people that are on the board currently to be good listeners," Boelen said. "They've proved to be such so far. I would just like to pass it the way it is, and just listen to the young people. I think the board will listen to them also."

Ward 7 Ald. Mollie Ward disagreed, arguing that the age range outlined in the ordinance implies a certain level of maturity. Seventeen-year-olds can serve in the military and 16-year-olds can be emancipated by the criminal justice system, Ward said.

"I just think it seems very arbitrary that we choose this age range and adults and children together, but then we say they aren't allowed to vote in this capacity," Ward said.

Noting that she served on the council that conceived the board, Ward 9 Ald. Kim Bray said city creators were intentional when they carved out the limited-role for youth members.