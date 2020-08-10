Watch now: Bloomington council approves demolition of O'Neil Park pool

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The demolition of O'Neil Park pool will start in the coming weeks.

Council members on Monday approved a contract for $138,526.20 with Stark Excavating to demolish the pool, which they said outlived its operational expectancy by 21 years. The local company was the lowest of four interested in the project.

Designs are in the works for an aquatic center that will occupy the space at 1515 W. Chestnut St., according to city officials. The design work budgeted for this fiscal year is about $738,000, according to Nora Dukowitz, a spokesperson for the city.

The pool has been closed all summer to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus.

City Manager Tim Gleason during his report to council on Monday evening acknowledged service by the police, fire and public works department as well as Ameren Illinois for their work on damage caused by storms earlier that day.

Trees and power lines were down on several streets throughout Bloomington-Normal including Locust, Madison, Walnut, and Oakland.