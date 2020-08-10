You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Bloomington council approves demolition of O'Neil Park pool
CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

Sam Brown, 10, Bloomington, takes a ride off the high dive at O'Neil Pool in June 2019. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington City Council August 10

The Bloomington city council held a virtual meeting on Monday, Aug. 10. 

BLOOMINGTON — The demolition of O'Neil Park pool will start in the coming weeks. 

Council members on Monday approved a contract for $138,526.20 with Stark Excavating to demolish the pool, which they said outlived its operational expectancy by 21 years. The local company was the lowest of four interested in the project. 

Designs are in the works for an aquatic center that will occupy the space at 1515 W. Chestnut St., according to city officials. The design work budgeted for this fiscal year is about $738,000, according to Nora Dukowitz, a spokesperson for the city. 

The pool has been closed all summer to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus. 

City Manager Tim Gleason during his report to council on Monday evening acknowledged service by the police, fire and public works department as well as Ameren Illinois for their work on damage caused by storms earlier that day

Trees and power lines were down on several streets throughout Bloomington-Normal including Locust, Madison, Walnut, and Oakland. 

"Where we were hit the hardest was up north at Lake Bloomington the water treatment plant we lost power," said Gleason, adding that Ameren was working to restore power while the facility ran off of a generator. 

Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy said a tree fell near his neighbor's house. Lingering affects of the severe weather occurred during the council meeting. Ward 2 Alderman Donna Boelen said her power went out after she briefly disconnected from the meeting. 

Gleason on Monday mentioned the future recruitment plan for a new police chief. Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath last week announced he will retire next month. Gleason said his approach for recruitment will be similar to what he did last year when Donath was hired. 

"It is a national search," Gleason said. "... I am confident that we can make the appropriate selection when that time comes. I've got great resources in this community."

He said city officials are looking for a strong leader who can serve the community and have the ability to sympathize and empathize with residents. Gleason reiterated that the search for a new chief will not begin until after Jan. 1. 

Assistant Police Chief Greg Scott will serve as interim police chief upon Donath's retirement.

In other business, council members approved a measure that will allow for construction of 15 new homes in Fox Creek Village, which is southwest of the Fox Creek Golf Course and south of Carrington Lane. The city will further discuss sidewalks and infrastructure that they will handle going forward.

Council members on Monday also approved a $482,513.23 agreement with Corrective Asphalt Materials LLC, for road improvement. The project, the Pavement Protection Program, involves using emulsion made up of petroleum oils and resins to seal and protect roads. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

