Watch now: Bloomington council approves property tax levy, additional funding for zoo exhibit

BLOOMINGTON — City Council members on Monday approved a combined city and library property tax rate proposal.
The rate will not change from 2019, city officials said, and the owner of an average $100,000 home will not see a change on their tax bill.
The $25,613,169 levy is combined between the city and Bloomington Public Library and is based on the city's total taxable value of properties.
Officials said the revenue will be generated by an expected increase in equalized assessed value. Ward 2 Ald. Donna Boelen said 12% of the city's revenue comes from property tax.
In other business, additional funds for Miller Park's Zoo future exhibit that will house two De Brazza's monkeys was approved Monday.
Council members approved spending more money on the $507,000 De Brazza's monkey exhibit after construction workers found debris in soil on the site, which will require more work. Diamond Design and Construction of Bloomington is constructing the exhibit.
Support Local Journalism
Council members agreed to spend an additional $32,000 to fix the soil issues and purchase bricks that would match the adjacent flamingo exhibit.
The new blocks would cost about $8,500. The cost of removing debris in soil underneath the exhibit site will be $20,339.
The exhibit was approved earlier this year. It is expected to be complete in late spring or early summer next year and will come as the zoo celebrates its 130th anniversary.
The De Brazza's monkey exhibit is part of the zoo's master plan to boost admissions and revenues.
🐒 FROM THE ARCHIVES: Miller Park Zoo
Anteater
Miller Park Zoo exhibits
River Otters
River Otters
River Otter
River Otter
A Purrfect Day
Red Panda
Guanaco
Curious otters
Tammar wallabies
North American river otters wrestling
Max the Amazon parrot
Simon and River
Local artist
Clown fish in its home
Henry the artist
New Flamingo display
Golden frog
Temporary King vultures on display
Flamingo flock
A bird in hand
Happy in winter
Kash makes his NFL picks
Neecee and Sabrina
Hungry leopard
Lord Antioch
Heran the Sumatran tiger
Rojo
Mother wallaby
Wallaroo
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.