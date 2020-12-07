Watch now: Bloomington council approves property tax levy, additional funding for zoo exhibit

BLOOMINGTON — City Council members on Monday approved a combined city and library property tax rate proposal.

The rate will not change from 2019, city officials said, and the owner of an average $100,000 home will not see a change on their tax bill.

The $25,613,169 levy is combined between the city and Bloomington Public Library and is based on the city's total taxable value of properties.

Officials said the revenue will be generated by an expected increase in equalized assessed value. Ward 2 Ald. Donna Boelen said 12% of the city's revenue comes from property tax.

In other business, additional funds for Miller Park's Zoo future exhibit that will house two De Brazza's monkeys was approved Monday.

Council members approved spending more money on the $507,000 De Brazza's monkey exhibit after construction workers found debris in soil on the site, which will require more work. Diamond Design and Construction of Bloomington is constructing the exhibit.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}