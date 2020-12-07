 Skip to main content
Watch now: Bloomington council approves property tax levy, additional funding for zoo exhibit
BLOOMINGTON COUNCIL

Watch now: Bloomington council approves property tax levy, additional funding for zoo exhibit

What does the tax levy pay for?

BLOOMINGTON — City Council members on Monday approved a combined city and library property tax rate proposal.

The rate will not change from 2019, city officials said, and the owner of an average $100,000 home will not see a change on their tax bill.

The $25,613,169 levy is combined between the city and Bloomington Public Library and is based on the city's total taxable value of properties.

Officials said the revenue will be generated by an expected increase in equalized assessed value. Ward 2 Ald. Donna Boelen said 12% of the city's revenue comes from property tax. 

In other business, additional funds for Miller Park's Zoo future exhibit that will house two De Brazza's monkeys was approved Monday. 

Council members approved spending more money on the $507,000 De Brazza's monkey exhibit after construction workers found debris in soil on the site, which will require more work. Diamond Design and Construction of Bloomington is constructing the exhibit.

Council members agreed to spend an additional $32,000 to fix the soil issues and purchase bricks that would match the adjacent flamingo exhibit. 

The new blocks would cost about $8,500. The cost of removing debris in soil underneath the exhibit site will be $20,339. 

The exhibit was approved earlier this year. It is expected to be complete in late spring or early summer next year and will come as the zoo celebrates its 130th anniversary. 

The De Brazza's monkey exhibit is part of the zoo's master plan to boost admissions and revenues.

December 7, 2020 Bloomington City Council meeting

🐒 FROM THE ARCHIVES: Miller Park Zoo

 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

