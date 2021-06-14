Watch now: Bloomington council approves revising outdated ADA transition plan

BLOOMINGTON — Elected officials by the end of 2021 will vote on a revised plan to make city streets and local businesses more accessible for people living with disabilities.

The Bloomington City Council on Monday unanimously approved directing staff to rework the city's current Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan and bring it back to elected officials before its final Dec. 13 meeting.

"We've had one in draft status since 2015, you'll recall, and nothing has happened since then," said Ward 7 Ald. Mary "Mollie" Ward, who's sponsoring the initiative. "Really this initiative calls us to account, holds our feet to the fire if you will."

Ward said it will be important to have public input in one-on-one conversations between city staff and members of the local disability community, as well as a public hearing, before the draft is voted on.

City Manager Tim Gleason at the council's April 26 meeting said that of the $1.2 million the city spends on sidewalk repairs each year, 20% is spent on making corner ramps ADA-compliant, 20% goes toward amending specific ADA complaints about sidewalks and 60% covers the cost to replace entire lengths of sidewalks.

Each year, he said, 75 different city sidewalk curb ramps are made ADA- compliant.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gleason on Monday said he thinks staff will make the late-2021 deadline, and that he understands the motivations behind Ward's initiatives, which were introduced this spring.

Council on Monday also voted unanimously to direct city staff to draft a resolution that would increase the amount of money available to local businesses through the Harriet Fuller Rust Fund grant program, for accessibility projects.

The program's current guidelines allocate funds up to 50% of the total cost of a project, while the proposed revised guidelines would allocate up to 75% of the total cost. The maximum grants currently allowed are $25,000 and $50,000.

Ward's initiative further calls for options for the city and a business or property owners to share the cost of the remaining 25% total cost of a project. It also asks the city to improve the marketing around the grants.

Ward said that the city could even use some of the $13.95 million awarded to it under the American Rescue Plan to implement the transition plan.

"This is the moment for us to really stop as a city and say, 'let's do this right, let's do this right the first time,'" Ward said.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0