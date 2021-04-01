Watch now: Bloomington council candidates have raised $75,000 since November

Halbert said at the end of the day people have the choice to give to whomever they want, but she hopes any contribution to a campaign results in fair representation.

"With those large donations — I just question the integrity behind that," Halbert said. "I would want donations to come from those and to go those who do right for the people. That's the point of city government...and that's why I answered the call to run."

Ward 5

For Becker, the contributions are part of the $17,010.10 raised by his campaign. He's loaned himself around $1,000. The other $1,685 came on March 23 from Tentac Enterprises, a Bloomington-based developer, to foot the bill of advertising on a digital billboard.

The billboard, near the intersection of North Veterans Parkway and Eastland Drive, also featured advertisements for Bloomington mayoral candidates Mboka Mwilambwe and Mike Straza on a recent visit.

Becker, an administrator for a data storage company, in a recent interview said he sees contributions to his campaign as "a compliment."

"I'm excited that people care enough and value enough what I can bring to the table that they want to donate," Becker said.