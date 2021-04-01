Watch now: Bloomington council candidates have raised $75,000 since November

BLOOMINGTON — The eight candidates vying for the four contested seats on the Bloomington City Council combined have raised through their campaigns more than 15 times the salary one candidate would make if elected.
State campaign finance records and information provided to The Pantagraph by the candidates show around $75,800 has been collected since November. The salary for a city council member is $4,800 per year, according to city code.
Figures detailing exactly how much was raised and spent by each campaign through March 31 must be filed by April 15 — more than a week after Election Day.
Until then, The Pantagraph in its gathering and analysis of current figures found a distinct split in how the campaigns have raised cash since November. One side received high-dollar contributions from special interest groups, while the other side collected small-dollar contributions from individuals.
Ward 3
Of the $75,000 injected into the eight contested campaigns for Bloomington City Council, around 38%, or $28,800, came from the same two organizations and were directed to the same two candidates.
Both Ward 3 contender Sheila Montney and Ward 5 contender Nick Becker on Feb. 23 received matching $11,900 contributions from Springfield-based Police Benevolent and Protective Association political action committee, records show.
The contributions came after PBPA Unit 21 — the union that represents Bloomington officers — endorsed Montney and Becker on Feb. 27.
The candidates also have both received matching $2,500 contributions from Common Sense McLean County, a PAC formed in 2020 to support candidates "who forget party rhetoric and employ common sense in decision making."
For Montney, both contributions are part of the $23,054.54 raised amid the race. Around $3,600 has come from Montney's own pockets, records show.
"I naively began the race thinking I could self-fund my campaign," Montney, a State Farm executive, said in a recent interview. "But when I started seeing the cost of post cards and yard signs, I immediately found there was no way I could be known without a larger effort."
Montney said she didn't "ask for" the contributions. They were made, she said, in support of her approach to public safety and won't affect her ability to "discharge her duties" on Council, if elected.
The other candidate for Ward 3, Willie Holton Halbert, said she has raised $5,500 and carries an average donation of $47.
State election law doesn't require small dollar donations to be reported individually in campaign finance filings.
"These (contributions) are from everyday, working people," Halbert said. "We are a grassroots campaign, meaning the people who gave are people from the community who care and who care about shaping the future of their community."
Halbert, second vice president of the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP, is also a member of the People First Coalition, a progressive-leaning collection of four candidates running for Bloomington government.
Halbert said at the end of the day people have the choice to give to whomever they want, but she hopes any contribution to a campaign results in fair representation.
"With those large donations — I just question the integrity behind that," Halbert said. "I would want donations to come from those and to go those who do right for the people. That's the point of city government...and that's why I answered the call to run."
Ward 5
For Becker, the contributions are part of the $17,010.10 raised by his campaign. He's loaned himself around $1,000. The other $1,685 came on March 23 from Tentac Enterprises, a Bloomington-based developer, to foot the bill of advertising on a digital billboard.
The billboard, near the intersection of North Veterans Parkway and Eastland Drive, also featured advertisements for Bloomington mayoral candidates Mboka Mwilambwe and Mike Straza on a recent visit.
Becker, an administrator for a data storage company, in a recent interview said he sees contributions to his campaign as "a compliment."
"I'm excited that people care enough and value enough what I can bring to the table that they want to donate," Becker said.
He also said the contributions do not come with a set a of obligations for how he should vote on or approach a policy.
"When someone offers a donation they say, 'we believe in what you’re doing,'" Becker said. "But there’s not expectations — they expect you to disagree at times, to push your own perspective at times.“
Becker's opponent, PFC candidate and Normal Community High School teacher Patrick Lawler has raised around $10,000, Lawler said.
That figure includes average donations of $50 from 200 unique donors, including former students and community members, Lawler said.
"How a campaign raises money provides a good reflection on how they intend to govern," Lawler said. "These large dollar contributions I think makes it harder to bring more people into the local fold and makes it easier for established businesses to have a link to local government."
Lawler said he sees the contributions to Becker's campaign as "casting a shadow" over any future vote Becker might make.
"You have to exercise good judgement over contributions," Lawler said. "To accept that much money in one donation from a department you're expected to oversee when you are elected is problematic."
Ward 7
In Ward 7, incumbent Ald. Mary "Mollie" Ward said she's raised around $2,500 through a "mixture of very small donations and a couple few-hundred-dollar donations."
Most came from individuals and some came from groups, the names of which will be identified in her state filings, she said.
"I have nothing to hide or to be shy about," Ward said of the source of her contributions and whether they would influence her vote on the city council. "I am not tied to specific agenda or beholden to anybody."
Her opponent, PFC candidate and affordable housing project manager Kelby Cumpston, said he's raised around $8,000 but holds an average contribution of $21.
Most of that money, Cumpston said, were single contributions made by individuals and in-kind donations made by campaign volunteers.
"I haven't had an entity, a business or a PAC donate to my campaign," Cumpston said, adding that were a "big one" to come into his campaign or another PFC candidates' campaign, it would be rejected.
"Astronomical dollar amounts entered into the local politics arena makes it hard for anybody to run," Cumpston said. "And by excluding some people from government, you fundamentally shift how municipal governments operate."
Ward 9
In Ward 9, the campaign of candidate and retired Illinois State University professor Tom Crumpler has raised $9,810, according to state records.
Most of that money — $4,110 — has come from Crumpler's wife, according to state records. A single $5,000 contribution was made Jan. 12 by Raymond Colletti, the founding partner of Zag Capital, an Austin, Texas-based investment group.
"Our campaign has enthusiastic volunteers and donors who have given time and money to my campaign. They want to see a better Bloomington," Crumpler wrote in a statement.
"All contributions were used to reach out to voters and listen to their ideas and concerns for the City of Bloomington," Crumpler wrote. "I will never apologize for listening to the families in our Ward."
His opponent, Jim Fruin, a local realtor who previously served on the City Council for nearly 20 years, said he has "never asked for money" and "has never received money."
Fruin is endorsed by the Responsible Cities PAC, a group that recruits and supports Bloomington-Normal candidates "who possess a sense of shared responsibility for bettering the community we all know and love," and by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce PAC.
Neither have contributed to Fruin's campaign, state records show.
"I have seen in my years that receiving money from other local organizations can and has influenced a person's vote," said Fruin, who in 2015 did not fully disclosing his ties to an area catholic school that would have benefitted from a park deal if he and council approved it.
Fruin said that were he re-elected to council this time around, he'd push for a mandatory disclosure from each member before each meeting on their links to every agenda item.
"Even non-financial things people need to know — Are you on a board or something?" Fruin said. "Do you have any financial or management interests, you should reveal those."
All the candidates interviewed for this story said that if elected they would support a more strict framework for guarding against conflicts of interest, potentially caused when voting on a policy, project or contract that could benefit a campaign contributor.
As of now, city code directs any council member "having a substantial financial interest in an official matter or a personal interest in an official matter such that he or she cannot render a fair and impartial decision" to recuse themselves from a vote.
