Watch now: Bloomington council censures Ald. Jenn Carrillo

"The city council further calls on city council member Carrillo to be mindful of language that hinders the ability of the city council to work together to benefit all the residents of the community," the resolution reads.

Carrillo on Monday said she had "no problem" with using her public social media account to make her comments.

"To have the audacity to have this meeting, talking about civility, I think, you know, is a hard pill to swallow," Carrillo said. "My role here is not to be well liked, my role is to stick up for my constituents, and so I want to continue to do that and that is what I'm going to continue to do."

Nine residents spoke during a 40-minute public comment portion. Four said they supported a version of the censure, and five spoke against it.

Carrillo first made the pledge April 6 at 10:12 p.m. on her city council-associated Facebook page. She added to it on April 7 at 12:27 p.m.

Her comments in the post are specifically directed toward Ward 3 Ald.-elect Sheila Montney and Ward 5 Ald.-elect Nick Becker, whom she characterizes as "dangerous authoritarians who got bought out by the police union."