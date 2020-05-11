Watch now: Bloomington council considering tax incentives for candy plant

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City Council is voting Monday night on a tax incentive plan that would help a west-side candy plant with long ties to the community.
The council meeting begins at 6.
Ferrero SpA could invest up to $70 million into the plant and create up to 50 jobs as part of an expansion of the Bloomington-Normal Enterprise Zone.
The enterprise zone provides incentives to commercial companies for new investments, including facility expansions, renovations and other qualified improvements, according to city staff.
Incentives include sales tax exemptions on building materials or on personal property used or consumed during the manufacturing process; utility tax exemption on gas and electricity and administrative share on telecom excise tax; investment tax credit on qualified investments; natural gas tax exemption; and real estate property tax abatement eligibility.
The zone was created in 1984 among Bloomington, Normal and McLean County as part of the attraction package for Diamond Star Motors/Mitsubishi Motors and to support redevelopment of areas in the West Market Street corridor.
Ferrero owns the former Nestle plant, 2501 Beich Road, which traces its beginnings to the Beich Candy Company established in the 1890s.
Members also will vote on amending the COVID-19 emergency ordinance to allow prorated liquor license fees to qualifying businesses and to allow City Manager Tim Gleason to approve grant agreements and applications related to the pandemic.
The prorated fee will be calculated by the annual liquor license fee divided by the number of days in a year, multiplied by the number of days the business was closed. The proration is available for businesses with liquor licenses that did not sell alcohol or liquor through curbside pickup for delivery during the pandemic.
The establishment must hold a liquor license and must not have sold liquor on a continuous basis, said Nora Dukowitz, the city's public information officer. Businesses can apply when dine-in services resume.
The amendment to the grant agreement and application approval process is more of a clarification, said Dukowitz. Grant agreement execution typically requires council action, but the amendment allows the city manager to execute grant agreements related to COVID-19 as a way to expedite the process.
